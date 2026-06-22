Dreamy Vacation Photos of Lindsey Vonn, 41, Show Her ‘Mesmerizing Bikini Body’ and ‘Battle Scars’

While fans are used to seeing Lindsey Vonn, 41, on the snowy ski slopes, she’s currently spending time soaking up the sun and warm weather on the French Riviera.

In new pics of the athlete — in which the scars from the surgeries she had after her 2026 Winter Olympics crash can be seen — she seems to be having a fabulous time on a yatch while slaying a chic white bikini.

Lindsey ‘Swapped Her Skis for a … Swimsuit’

Stunning sunshine? Sparking blue water? A fabulous yatch? The new photos of Vonn featured everything needed for a picture-perfect postcard photo, and the idyllic experience surely provided some memorable moments for the athlete.

On Monday, June 22, TMZ reported that Vonn was seen “trading the ski slopes for a yacht in Saint-Tropez only few months after a devastating leg injury at the Olympics … and we challenge you to find the battle scars on her mesmerizing bikini body.”

While adding that “[t]he legendary Olympian swapped her skis for a sexy swimsuit,” TMZ mentioned that her “legs are certainly thanking her for it. As are we!”

“The 41-year-old was spotted on a red yacht taking a plunge off the bow, clad in a white bikini that would make anyone stop and stare,” per TMZ. “Of course, you may have completely overlooked Lindsey’s injuries if you’ve peeped these pics … ’cause those scars are as tough to find as Waldo. Her doctors get an A+ from us!”

Lindsey Has Opened Up About Her Life After the Crash

Getty Lindsey Vonn

Following Vonn’s Olympic accident in February, she underwent multiple surgeries to repair the damage that had been done to her leg.

In April, ESPN reported that “Vonn is slowly returning to life as she knew it before a crash 13 seconds into her Olympic downhill run left her with a broken right ankle and complex fractures in her left tibia and fibula.”

Getty Lindsey Vonn

Noting that she’s been “rebuilding the strength she lost,” ESPN also pointed out that she’s been traveling, which clearly includes her current trip to Saint-Tropez.

As for what else Vonn has been up to since her accident and recovery process, she talked to ESPN about her short-term goals, saying that involves [g]etting stronger, getting better, getting healthy, getting back into the real world and then finding things that I’m passionate about.”

“I don’t really know what the long-term future is,” she added. “I was so focused for the last two years on the Olympics that I still haven’t processed the fact that my Olympics are over. My season is over. I may never race again. I haven’t made any determinations on the future because I still haven’t processed what’s happened in the past six weeks.”

Whether or not Vonn has made any definitive decisions about what she plans to do next, a June update that she shared on Instagram shows her spending time by a pool, hanging out with friends (including actress Laura Dern and Gayle King), working out, shopping and seeing some live music.

On Wednesday, June 17, she shared another post that showed her getting in some exercise. She also included a caption, saying, “The face I make when I can actually workout in the gym!😄🙌🏻💪🏻 Makes me so happy and excited I can’t even put it into words!”