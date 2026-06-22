Clive Davis Built an $850 Million Fortune While Launching Music’s Biggest Names

Clive Davis, the legendary music executive who helped launch and guide the careers of some of the biggest names in music history, has died at the age of 94.

Davis died Monday at his Manhattan home, according to confirmation from his family. The influential executive had recently been hospitalized with respiratory problems.

Over a career spanning more than six decades, Davis became one of the most powerful figures in the music industry. He helped shape the careers of artists including Whitney Houston, Aretha Franklin, Barry Manilow, Alicia Keys, Bruce Springsteen and many others. According to Celebrity Net Worth, at the time of his death, Davis had amassed an estimated net worth of $850 million while building one of the most influential legacies in entertainment.

Clive Davis Built an $850 Million Music Empire

Davis began his professional career as an attorney before finding his way into the music business, according to his New York Times obituary.

After graduating magna cum laude from New York University in 1953, he attended Harvard Law School on a full scholarship and earned his law degree in 1956.

His career changed dramatically after joining Columbia Records. Davis quickly rose through the ranks and eventually became president of the label in the late 1960s.

His leadership helped transform Columbia into one of the industry’s most successful record companies.

During his time there, Davis signed or championed artists including Janis Joplin, Santana, Billy Joel, Aerosmith, Bruce Springsteen and Earth, Wind & Fire.

Following his departure from Columbia, Davis founded Arista Records, which became another major success story under his leadership.

The Music Icon Helped Launch Some of the World’s Biggest Stars

At Arista, Davis played a key role in developing some of the most recognizable names in music.

He helped launch the careers of Whitney Houston and Barry Manilow while revitalizing Aretha Franklin’s commercial success. He also worked with artists including Patti Smith, Sarah McLachlan, Kenny G and Alan Parsons.

Davis later helped shape the rise of hip-hop through a partnership with Sean Combs and Bad Boy Records, which included supporting The Notorious B.I.G.’s career.

His success continued in 2000 when he founded J Records.

The label quickly became home to major artists including Alicia Keys and Luther Vandross. J Records eventually merged into RCA Music Group, where Davis continued serving in a senior leadership role.

Later in his career, he became chief creative officer for Sony Music, remaining one of the industry’s most respected executives.

Clive Davis Leaves Behind Family and Longtime Partner

Davis is survived by his four children: sons Fred, Mitchell and Doug Davis, and daughter Lauren Davis.

He is also survived by eight grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and his longtime partner, Greg Schriefer.

Schriefer, an interior designer and real estate agent, shared homes with Davis in New York City and Pound Ridge, New York.

Davis publicly discussed his bisexuality in his 2013 memoir, “The Soundtrack of My Life.”

His marriages to Helen Cohen and Janet Adelberg ended in divorce.