Clive Davis’ Children, Grandchildren, and Partner Mourn Music Legend

Clive Davis, the legendary music executive who helped shape the careers of some of the biggest names in music history, has died at the age of 94.

Davis died Monday at his Manhattan home, according to confirmation from his family. The influential record executive had recently been hospitalized with respiratory problems.

Over a career that spanned more than six decades, Davis became one of the most powerful figures in the music industry, helping guide the careers of artists including Whitney Houston, Aretha Franklin and Barry Manilow. He also built a lasting legacy through his leadership roles at major record labels and his support of music education.

As tributes continue to pour in, many are reflecting not only on Davis’ professional accomplishments but also on the family and loved ones he leaves behind.

Clive Davis Is Survived by Four Children and a Growing Family

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According to the New York Times, Davis is survived by his three sons, Fred Davis, Mitchell Davis, and Doug Davis, as well as his daughter, Lauren Davis.

He also leaves behind eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Family remained an important part of Davis’ life throughout his remarkable career. His record label J Records even carried special significance, as the company’s name came from his middle initial, which he shared with his three sons.

Davis was previously married to Helen Cohen and Janet Adelberg. Both marriages ended in divorce.

Greg Schriefer Shared Davis’ Life for Many Years

Davis is also survived by his longtime partner, Greg Schriefer.

Schriefer is an interior designer and real estate agent who shared homes with Davis in New York for many years. The couple divided their time between Davis’ Park Avenue duplex in Manhattan and an estate in Pound Ridge, New York.

In 2013, Davis publicly discussed his sexuality in his memoir, “The Soundtrack of My Life,” revealing that he was bisexual.

Davis Built One of Music’s Most Influential Careers

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Born Clive Jay Davis on April 4, 1932, in Brooklyn, New York, he grew up in the Crown Heights neighborhood.

His father, Herman Davis, worked as an electrician and traveling tie salesman, while his mother, Florence Brooks Davis, maintained what Davis later described as a “regal air” despite the family’s modest means.

After earning a scholarship to Harvard Law School, Davis graduated in 1956 and began his professional career at the law firm Rosenman, Colin, Kaye, Petschek and Freund.

His path eventually led him into the music business, where he rose from a legal position at Columbia Records to become one of the industry’s most influential executives.

Over the years, he held leadership roles at Columbia Records, RCA Music Group, Sony Music Entertainment and BMG, helping launch and revive the careers of numerous artists.

His contributions earned him multiple Grammy Awards, including two Album of the Year victories, and induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2000.

Clive Davis Created a Legacy Beyond the Music Industry

In his later years, Davis devoted considerable attention to education and philanthropy.

In 2002, he donated $5 million to establish the Clive Davis Department of Recorded Music at New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts. He later contributed another $5 million in 2011, leading to the program’s renaming to the Clive Davis Institute.

The program has helped prepare future generations of music industry professionals.

Davis also became known for his annual Grammy parties, which remained among the most anticipated events of awards season. The gatherings regularly attracted major stars from music, business and politics.

At his most recent Grammy event, former President Barack Obama appeared in a video tribute honoring Davis’ impact on music.

“Most people don’t realize how much the music they love was shaped by one man,” Obama said.