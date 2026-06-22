Disney+ & Hulu Add 7 Hair-Raising Shark Documentaries for ‘Sharkfest 2026’

National Geographic is bringing back “Sharkfest” for its 14th year this summer.

Throughout the month, Disney will roll out additional shark documentaries across Nat Geo WILD, Nat Geo Mundo, Disney Channel, and Disney XD. Select titles will also be available to stream on Disney+ and Hulu starting July 5.

“Sharkfest” content will also be available all month long across YouTube channels, including Nat Geo, Nat Geo Animals, Nat Geo en Español, and Nat Geo Kids.

Dive into these seven jaw-dropping shark documentaries arriving on Disney+ and Hulu for this year’s “Sharkfest.”

‘Hammerhead Sharks Up Close with Bertie Gregory’

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Wildlife filmmaker Bertie Gregory travels to Mexico’s Pacific waters in search of the elusive hammerhead shark. Teaming up with scientists and local experts, he explores what’s driving the hammerhead decline, and the role protected waters may play in its recovery.

‘World’s Biggest Mako’

Disney+ World’s Biggest Mako

A team of scientists and a cinematographer, including Kina Scollay, Clinton Duffy, and Veronica Rotman, explores the waters north of New Zealand in search of giant mako sharks.

Guided by a veteran local fisherman, they encounter increasingly larger makos and uncover signs that this endangered species might be making a comeback in the region.

‘Attack of the Samurai Sharks’

Disney+ Attack of the Samurai Sharks

Shark experts Alyssa White, Gavin Naylor, Kirin Sekito, and Masato Nakatsukasa investigate a 3,000-year-old skeleton discovered in Japan to determine whether its deep wounds were caused by a shark attack.

The team examines the evidence to identify the species that may have been responsible for what could be the earliest known shark-attack victim.

‘Shark vs Giant Croc’

Disney+ Shark vs Giant Croc

Shark experts Nico Lubitz and Adam Barnett investigate reports of bull sharks and saltwater crocodiles clashing in Australia’s Daintree River. By attaching a camera to a massive territorial crocodile, they set out to discover which predator truly rules the waterway.

‘Shark Island Showdown’

Disney+ Shark Island Showdown

Experts Lauren Meyer, Adam Barnett, and Charlie Huveneers travel to remote Norfolk Island to uncover why large numbers of tiger, dusky, and Galapagos sharks gather there.

Through daring dives, tracking technology, and bold experiments, they reveal hidden nurseries, shark hierarchies, and a rare predator hotspot.

‘Sharks: Reef Rivals’

Disney+ Sharks: Reef Rivals

Scientists investigate a remote Great Barrier Reef lagoon in Australia, where unusually large numbers of sharks gather.

As changing tides transform the environment, they uncover a fierce survival battleground where lemon sharks, tiger sharks, and other predators compete for food and territory.

‘Great White Gauntlet’

Disney Great White Gauntlet

Shark experts Lauren Meyer, Charlie Huveneers, and Adam Barnett travel to remote Greenly Island to investigate an unusually high number of great white shark activity near a thriving seal and sea lion colony.

Facing rough seas and unpredictable weather, they attempt to tag a great white with a camera to gain rare insight into how these predators hunt.