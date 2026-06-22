Blake Lively Calls Ryan Reynolds the ‘Greatest Person’ She’s Ever Known in Sweet Tribute

Blake Lively gave fans a glimpse into her family life this Father’s Day with a touching tribute to husband Ryan Reynolds. The actress shared a candid photo on Instagram Stories showing Reynolds carrying one of their children while affectionately kissing their daughter’s shoulder.

‘Daddy Always Comes Home’: Blake Lively’s Viral Tribute to Ryan Reynolds Resurfaces

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Alongside the sweet family moment, Lively expressed just how much she admires her husband. “No one I’ve ever known is greater than this man,” she wrote, as reported by The Daily Mail.

The couple has four children: daughters James, Inez, and Betty, and their son, Olin. She also reposted a video from her speech at the 36th American Cinematheque Awards in 2022, where she publicly praised Reynolds for the dedication he brings to family life despite his demanding career.

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“Now I am his home and our girls are his home. And just like that 19-year-old boy like he races home whether it’s from across the globe or meeting across the street he is hard wired to get home,” she said.

“If he came home from set not in his wardrobe we would be very concerned. Soaked in mud, fake blood, real blood, prosthetic scars, superhero suits, tap shoes, or clown make-up. Daddy always comes home.”

As Reynolds watched from the audience, he appeared visibly emotional while listening to his wife’s remarks.

Blake Lively Reflects on What Makes Ryan Reynolds Special

Getty Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively

During the same speech, Lively shared why she believes Reynolds’ greatest accomplishments happen away from the spotlight.

“And that man races back to his real life like nothing I have ever seen especially not by someone who’s able to be so all in in his work life. He’s able to somehow be everything to everyone all at once.”

She continued, “He’s the most present person you will ever meet. And yes, he creates magic in his work but man, oh man, does he create magic in his real life, and my girlies they know what I’m talking about. Hi, JJ. Home is where the heart is.”

At the time, Lively was expecting the couple’s fourth child and later shared the clip on social media with the caption, “@vancityreynolds ❤️ This pregnant lady with laryngitis seems to be a big fan.”

Lively Also Remembered Her Late Father

Father’s Day held a quieter, more bittersweet meaning for Lively too. The actress remembered her late father, actor Ernie Lively, who died in 2021 at age 74. Sharing a family photo, she reached out to anyone facing the holiday without a dad to celebrate.

“Love to everyone today who doesn’t have their dad,” she wrote.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2012, have a long history of publicly gushing over one another. Only a month ago, Reynolds praised Lively as “fearless” in his own Mother’s Day tribute.

“I appreciate this mother beyond measure,” he wrote alongside photos of the pair on his Instagram Stories. “She is kind. She is fearless. She’s the absolute love of my life and to our four little kids, she’s the life of their love.”