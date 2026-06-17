Disney+ Ends Popular Series After 4 Seasons

Disney+ is home to several originals, including “The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder,” which serves as a sequel series to the 2000s animated show. Now, ahead of the premiere of its fourth season, the streamer has announced that the Kyla Pratt-led series is coming to an end. However, there will also be a holiday special.

According to Deadline, the fourth and final season of “The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder” will premiere on Disney+ on July 29. Notably, this comes ahead of the 25th anniversary of the original Disney Channel show. As mentioned, fans will also be treated to a holiday special titled “A Proud Family Wizmas.” It will premiere later in 2026.

‘The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder’ Season 4 Details Revealed

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Per Deadline, season four of Disney+’s “The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder” will find the beloved family at a turning point. Penny Proud, played by Pratt, will find herself entangled in some fairly precarious events as the season plays out.

The upcoming season is described as action-packed with tons of surprising twists for the main characters. However, over the course of the unexpected changes, the Proud family will be reminded that their strength lies in their bond.

In addition to Pratt, the cast for season four includes Tommy Davidson, Paula Jai Parker, JoMarie Payton, Cedric the Entertainer, Karen Malina White, Soleil Moon Frye, and Carlos Mencia. The upcoming installment also features some notable guest stars.

They include Mariah Carey, Romany Malco, Chloe Bailey, Lorraine Toussaint, Christopher ‘Mad Dog’ Russo, Kym Whitley, Dee Nasty, Adele Givens, Ali Wong, JB Smoove, and Lashana Lynch. Anthony Anderson and Tiffany Haddish will also continue their recurring roles for the season.

The series was created by Bruce W. Smith and executive-produced by Ralph Farquhar. Notably, the production duo has extended their overall deal with Disney Television Animation in order to produce more shows.

Kyla Pratt Previously Opened Up About Returning To The Role Of Penny Proud

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“The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder” premiered on Disney+ in February 2022. Ahead of the show’s premiere, Pratt opened up to TV Line about returning to her beloved character. She said of initially playing the role, “I got to do that character from the age of 14 to 17, so it’s a part of my childhood, and for years, people have always been like, ‘You guys need to bring that back. There weren’t enough episodes.'”

She continued, “What I love about that show is we talked about so many things a lot of shows weren’t talking about in 2001, and so now, of course we gotta bring it extra hard. There are a lot of people who are going to be looking at the episodes and saying, ‘Wow, I can’t believe they went there, but I’m glad they did.’ There’s certain discussions we need to have that sometimes it can start with something as simple as a cartoon.”

When asked about a challenge the show presents, Pratt admitted, “When I was younger, I used to lose my voice a lot. I have not perfected breathing from the diaphragm, and I’m a very loud person, so the challenge for me is to always make sure I’m understandable as Penny because me losing my voice, I do not sound the same.”