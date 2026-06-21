‘Toy Story 5’ Dominates with Projected $160M Opening, Scoring Biggest Debut of 2026

Disney and Pixar are celebrating a massive win this weekend as Toy Story 5 tears up the box office, pacing toward a spectacular $160 million domestic debut—the highest opening weekend of 2026 so far. The movie premiered June 19, 2026. It’s clear that the fifth Toy Story is making franchise history with this huge opening weekend.

The movie kicked off its run by pulling in a staggering $71 million on Friday alone. That marks the second-highest opening day for an animated film in box office history, sitting just behind fellow Pixar giant The Incredibles 2 ($72.2 million in 2018). For box office analysts, these numbers underscore Toy Story 5’s powerhouse appeal.

The animation landed a glowing “A” CinemaScore. The movie is easily outperforming its 2019 predecessor, Toy Story 4, which opened to $120.9 million. Fans of Toy Story 5 will be thrilled to see this level of excitement return to the beloved series.

The fifth installment sees franchise veteran Andrew Stanton at the helm, with Kenna Harris co-directing. Behind Toy Story 5, Stanton and Harris bring new energy to the director’s chair.

A Franchise Family Favorite

Getty LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 09: (L-R) Conan O’Brien, Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, Joan Cusack and Greta Lee attend the Toy Story 5 Los Angeles World Premiere at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on June 09, 2026. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for Disney)

In a historic shift for the mainline franchise, the MPA has officially rated Toy Story 5 PG for “thematic elements and rude humor.” Since the original film debuted in 1995, every single core installment has carried a clean G rating. While the 2022 sci-fi spinoff Lightyear also earned a PG, that project existed outside the central narrative. This makes Toy Story 5 the first to earn a PG in rating history for the mainline toy saga. For the family-oriented franchise, a PG rating for Toy Story 5 marks a big change.

The matured rating aligns with the movie’s modern, tech-focused storyline. The plot centers on an eight-year-old Bonnie becoming completely captivated by Lilypad—a sleek, frog smart tablet voiced by Greta Lee. Throughout Toy Story 5, viewers watch as Bonnie’s world is transformed by technology.

With Bonnie’s attention entirely consumed by screens rather than her toys, the classic playthings face an existential threat. It is unlike anything they’ve encountered. Leading the pack is cowgirl Jessie, who takes the reins as the new captain. This happens after Woody’s departure in the previous film. Moreover, the dynamic relationships between toys are central to the excitement in Toy Story 5.

The blockbuster sequel brings back its beloved legendary voice cast alongside some massive new stars:

The Returning Legends: Tom Hanks (Woody), Tim Allen (Buzz Lightyear), and Joan Cusack (Jessie).

Tom Hanks (Woody), Tim Allen (Buzz Lightyear), and Joan Cusack (Jessie). The Deep Bench: Annie Potts (Bo Peep), Wallace Shawn (Rex), Tony Hale (Forky), John Ratzenberger (Hamm), and Blake Clark (Slinky Dog).

Annie Potts (Bo Peep), Wallace Shawn (Rex), Tony Hale (Forky), John Ratzenberger (Hamm), and Blake Clark (Slinky Dog). The Newcomers: Greta Lee (Lilypad), Conan O’Brien (Smarty Pants), Craig Robinson (Atlas), and Scarlett Spears as the voice of Bonnie. In summary, Toy Story 5 offers both nostalgia and fresh faces for longtime fans.