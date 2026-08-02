Here’s What’s New on Disney+ & Hulu in August 2026

Disney+ and sister streamer Hulu are turning up the heat in August, with a plethora of programming added for subscribers’ entertainment.

In addition to some new movies and TV series, an array of classic films and shows are also joining the streamers. Also arriving this month are new seasons of “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” and “The Wizards Beyond Waverly Place,” along with the new documentaries “LION” and “Travis Barker: Louder Than Fear.”

Check out these highlights:

‘Futurama’ Season 14

Play

“Brace yourselves… The future is about to get a whole lot stranger!” reads the synopsis for the new season of this cult-hit animated comedy from Matt Groening, creator of “The Simpsons.”

“It’s a non-stop onslaught of swaggering space pirates, lab-grown meats, sexy scams… plus the shocking return of Dr. Zoidberg’s lost love! You didn’t see that coming, prior to being told about it just now! It’s a thrilling, all-new season of ‘Futurama,'” the synopsis concludes. Premiere: August 3 on Hulu

‘The Shards’

Play

“Set against the vivid backdrop of 1980s Los Angeles, the series follows a group of privileged high school seniors at an elite prep school as they navigate identity, sex, jealousy, obsession and the dangers lurking beneath the surface of American adolescence,” reads the logline for “The Shards.” “At its centre is Bret (Igby Rigney), an aspiring writer and keenly observant teenager whose reality begins to unravel with the arrival of a mysterious and magnetic new student, Robert Mallory (Homer Gere),” the logline continues. “Transferring in just before his senior year, Robert’s appearance coincides with the growing terror of The Trawler, a serial killer targeting teenagers across the city.”

“Alongside Bret is his elite social circle, which consists of Susan Reynolds (Kaia Gerber), Debbie Schaffer (Hayes Warner) and Thom Wright (Graham Campbell), a glamourous and deeply entangled group drawn into a life of wealth, beauty, parties and excess,” the logline adds, concluding: “The promise of their youth is contrasted with the dark and cynical world of the adults surrounding them: Terry Schaffer (Wes Bentley), Liz Schaffer (Evan Rachel Wood) and Steven Reinhardt (Jordan Roth).” Premiere: August 5 on Hulu

Camp Rock 3

Play

The Jonas Brothers are back in “Camp Rock 3,” the 16-years-later sequel to the first two “Camp Rock” movies.

“When Connect 3 loses their opening act for a major reunion tour, they return to their beloved Camp Rock to discover the next big thing,” explains the film’s synopsis. “As campers vie for the chance to open for their favorite band, tensions rise and friendships are tested — leading to unexpected alliances, revelations, and romances.” Premiere: August 14 on Disney+

‘Adults’ Season 2

Hulu

The second season of this comedy series continues to follow “a group of twenty-somethings in New York leaning on each other to navigate love, work, friendship and family. Samir (Malik Elassal), Billie (Lucy Freyer), Paul Baker (Jack Innanen), Issa (Amita Rao) and Anton (Owen Thiele) are five friends crashing together in Samir’s childhood home. Created by Ben Kronengold & Rebecca Shaw, the show puts a generational lens on the wins, losses and humiliations of being in your twenties.”

Per the synopsis: “What if the 20-year-old who inherited your fake ID is cooler than you ever were, and younger than you’ll ever be again? How do you explain to your friends that you actually love your boring office job? Why does being around your family make you regress into your worst self? And how do you ask for things to change, when you also need everything to stay the same? Together, the friends weave intricate webs of multi-player strategy just to avoid hurting someone else’s feelings. They invent elaborate workarounds for problems they’re too afraid to face head-on. It’s not so much that they keep learning the same lessons – it’s that they keep finding new ways to make mistakes. But the one thing they consistently get right: showing up for each other.” Premiere: August 27 on Hulu

Meanwhile, read on for the full list of everything heading to Disney+ and Hulu in August 2026.

August 1

“Big Dreams: Little League World Series 2024” – Disney+

The Book of Manning” – Disney+

“Cheaper by the Dozen” – Hulu

“Cheaper by the Dozen 2” – Hulu

“Despicable Me 2” – Hulu

“Eight on Eight” – Disney+

“E60: The Many Lives of Lane Kiffin” – Disney+

“Father of the Bride Part II” – Hulu

“30 for 30 – Jordan Rides the Bus” – Disney+

“Jurassic Park” – Hulu

“Jurassic Park III” – Hulu

“Locker Diaries: Descendants: Shorts Season 1” – Disney+ (New Episodes)

“30 for 30 – Little Big Men” – Disney+

“Men in Black” – Hulu

“Men in Black” – Hulu

“Men in Black 2” – Hulu

“Men in Black 3” – Hulu

“Sonic the Hedgehog” – Hulu

“Theme Song Takeover Season 6” – Disney+ (New Episode)

“Time and Water” – Disney+ & Hulu (Premiere)

“Tropic Thunder” – Hulu

“Untitled Home Invasion Romance” – Hulu (Premiere)

August 3

“Furious” – Hulu (New Episode)

“Futurama” Season 14″ – Hulu (2-Episode Premiere)

“2026 LoL KeSPA Cup” – Disney+ & Hulu (Live at 4 a.m. ET)

August 4

“2026 LoL KeSPA Cup” – Disney+ & Hulu (Live at 2 am ET)

“Betrayal: Dirty Secrets” Season 4 – Hulu (3-Episode Premiere)

“CoComelon Playdates with Sanrio Friends” – Disney+ (Premiere, All Episodes Streaming)

“Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro” – Disney+ & Hulu (New Episode)

August 5

“King & Prince: Our Meet-Up in LA” – Disney+ & Hulu (New Episode)

FX’s “The Shards” – Hulu (Premiere at 9 p.m. ET)

“A Shop for Killers” Season 2 – Disney+ & Hulu (New Episodes)

“Star Wars: Visions Presents – The Ninth Jedi” – Disney+ & Hulu (Premiere, All Episodes Streaming)

“Wizards Beyond Waverly Place” Season 3 – Disney+ (Premiere, All Episodes Streaming)

“X-Men ’97” Season 2 – Disney+ (New Episode)

August 6

“The Husband” – Disney+ & Hulu (New Episodes)

“Project Runway” Season 22 – Disney+ & Hulu (New Episode at 10 pm PT)

“Disney+ Hulu Throwbacks Podcast” – Disney+ & Hulu (Premiere, “Camp Rock”)

August 7

“Flex X Cop” Season 1 – Disney+ (All Episodes Streaming)

“Flex X Cop” Season 2 – Disney+ & Hulu (Premiere)

“Pokémon: Indigo League” Season 1 – Disney+ (Premiere, All Episodes Streaming)

“SuperKitties” Season 3 – Disney+ (New Episodes)

August 8

“Locker Diaries: Descendants: Shorts” Season 1 – Disney+ (New Episodes)

“Flex X Cop” Season 2 – Disney+ & Hulu (New Episode)

“Chibiverse” Season 4 – Disney+ (New Episodes)

“Disney Jr. Play Break: Shorts” Season 1 – Disney+ (New Episode)

August 10

“Furious” – Hulu (New Episode)

“Futurama” Season 14 – Hulu (New Episode)

“2026 LoL KeSPA Cup” – Disney+ & Hulu (Live at 2 a.m. ET)

“Magicampers” Season 1 – Disney+ (New Episodes)

August 11

“2026 LoL KeSPA Cup” – Disney+ & Hulu (Live at 5 am ET)

“Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro” – Disney+ & Hulu (New Episode)

August 12

“King & Prince: Our Meet-Up in LA” – Disney+ & Hulu (Season Finale)

“X-Men ’97” Season 2 – Disney+ (Season Finale)

“A Shop for Killers” Season 2 – Disney+ & Hulu (Finale Episodes)

August 13

FX’s “The Shards” – Hulu (New Episode)

“Project Runway” Season 22 – Disney+ & Hulu (New Episode at 10 p.m. PT)

“Disney+ Hulu Throwbacks Podcast” – Disney+ & Hulu (New Episode, “The Cheetah Girls”)

“The Husband” – Disney+ & Hulu (Finale Episodes)

“Travis Barker: Louder Than Fear” – Hulu (Premiere)

August 14

“Flex X Cop” Season 2 – Disney+ & Hulu (New Episode)

“Camp Rock 3” – Disney+ (Premiere)

“E60: Fistful of Steel: The Rise of Bubba Wallace” – Disney+

“This is What They Want” – Disney+

“Tim Richmond: To The Limit” – Disney+

“The X-Files: I Want to Believe” – Hulu

“The X-Files: I Want to Believe Vrach Frankenshteyn – Director’s Cut” – Hulu

August 15

“Locker Diaries: Descendants: Shorts Season 1” – Disney+ (New Episodes)

“Flex X Cop” Season 2 – Disney+ & Hulu (New Episode)

“How NOT to Draw: Shorts” – Season 4, Disney+ (New Episodes)

August 16

“Disney Princess: The Ultimate Concert Celebration” – Disney+ (Premiere)

August 17

“Furious” – Hulu (New Episode)

“Futurama” Season 14 – Hulu (New Episode)

“2026 LoL KeSPA Cup” – Disney+ & Hulu (Live at 5 am ET)

FX’s “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” Season 18 – Hulu (Premiere)

August 18

“2026 LoL KeSPA Cup” – Disney+ & Hulu (Live at 4:30 a.m. ET)

“Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro” – Disney+ & Hulu (New Episode)

August 19

“Sofia the First: Royal Magic” Season 1 – Disney+ (New Episodes)

August 20

FX’s “The Shards” – Hulu (New Episode)

“Project Runway” Season 22 – Disney+ & Hulu (New Episode at 10 pm PT)

“Disney+ Hulu Throwbacks Podcast” – Disney+ & Hulu (New Episode, “High School Musical”)

“LION” – Disney+ & Hulu (Premiere, All Episodes Streaming)

August 21

“Flex X Cop” Season 2 – Disney+ & Hulu (New Episode)

“LEGO Disney Princess: Magical Mayhem” – Disney+ (Premiere)

August 22

“Locker Diaries: Descendants: Shorts” Season 1 – Disney+ (New Episodes)

“Flex X Cop” Season 2 – Disney+ & Hulu (New Episode)

“Big City Greens” Season 5 – Disney+ (5-Episode Premiere)

“9/11 Reunited” – Disney+ & Hulu (Premiere, All Episodes Streaming)

August 24

“Furious” – Hulu (New Episode)

“Futurama” – Season 14, Hulu (New Episode)

“Gracie’s Corner” – Disney+ (New Episodes)

“Gracie’s Corner: Shorts” – Disney+ (New Episodes)

“MAO” Season 1 (Dubbed) – Hulu (Premiere)

August 25

“Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro” – Disney+ & Hulu (New Episode)

“Venom: The Last Dance” – Disney+

August 26

“Miraculous: Tales Of Ladybug & Cat Noir” – Season 6, Disney+ (New Episodes)

“The Simpsons: Yellow Mirror” – Disney+ (Disney+ Exclusive Episode)

August 27

FX’s “The Shards” – Hulu (New Episode)

“Project Runway” Season 22, Disney+ & Hulu (New Episode at 10 p.m. PT)

FX’s “Adults” Season 2 – Hulu (Premiere)

August 28

“Flex X Cop” Season 2 – Disney+ & Hulu (New Episode)

August 29

“Flex X Cop” Season 2, Disney+ & Hulu (New Episode)

August 30

US Open – US Open First Round – Disney+ & ESPN (3 p.m. ET)

August 31

“Furious” – Hulu (Season Finale)