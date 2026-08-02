Mark Wahlberg Celebrates 17 Years of Marriage With Sweet Tribute to Wife Rhea Durham

Mark Wahlberg and Rhea Durham are celebrating another relationship milestone.

The actor marked the couple’s 17th wedding anniversary on Saturday, Aug. 1, by sharing a sweet video of the two enjoying time together outdoors.

In the clip, the longtime couple smiled for the camera while standing among a field of bright sunflowers, keeping the message simple but meaningful.

Wahlberg Shared a Sweet Post to Celebrate Their Special Day

“Happy anniversary 🙏❤️🙏🌻🌻🌻🌻🌻🌻🌻🌻🌻🌻🌻🌻🌻🌻🌻🌻🌻,” Wahlberg wrote in the caption, adding exactly 17 sunflower emojis to represent their 17 years of marriage.

Friends and fans quickly filled the comments with congratulatory messages.

Mario Lopez wrote, “Happy Anniversary bro!”

Gwen Stefani celebrated the occasion by posting several clapping emojis.

Durham also joined the conversation, replying to her husband’s post with a heartfelt, “Love you 🙏🏻.”

Fans added their own well wishes for the couple, who have become known for frequently sharing glimpses of their family life.

“Happy anniversary and may there be many more,” one follower wrote.

Another commented, “Happy Happy Anniversary Mark and Rhea! Here is to many many more happy years together for you both!”

A third fan shared, “Happy Anniversary to one of my favorite actors and Hallow contributors, and your beautiful wife! May our dear Lord bless you both with His love, peace and comfort!!”

Durham Shared a Trio of Pics for Their Anniversary

Durham also commemorated the milestone on her own Instagram page, reflecting not only on their marriage but on the many years they’ve spent together as a couple.

“Happy Anniversary baby,” she wrote. “8 years- baby daddy. 17 years – married. 24 years together.”

The anniversary tradition has become a familiar one for the couple, who regularly exchange heartfelt tributes each year.

The Two Frequently Celebrate Milestones on Social Media

Last year, Wahlberg posted a photo of himself with his arm wrapped around Durham as the pair relaxed outdoors together in swimwear.

“Happy anniversary🙏🥰🙏 ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️🙏🙏🙏🙏,” he captioned the image.

Durham also celebrated the occasion with her own message.

“Happy Anniversary Baby❣️💜 24 years in and 16 years married. 💍 💃🏼✨⛪️🎚️💎🔗💘 𝓛𝓸𝓿𝓮 𝔂𝓸𝓾 𝓲𝓷𝓯𝓲𝓷𝓲𝓽𝔂 🙌🙏,” she wrote alongside a black-and-white photo of the couple sitting together on a boat, with Wahlberg at the helm.

The couple first began dating in 2001 and welcomed their first child together before marrying.

They exchanged vows during a private ceremony in Beverly Hills, California, in 2009 after eight years as a couple.

Today, they are parents to four children: Ella, Michael, Brendan and Grace.

Despite Wahlberg’s demanding Hollywood career, the family has often spoken about making time for one another and prioritizing faith and family life.

Over the years, the actor has frequently credited Durham with helping create a strong foundation for their household.

Back in August 2024, Wahlberg revealed he got his wife’s name tattooed on his ring finger.

“That’s my wife’s name — in case I’m not wearing my ring or I’m working,” he said.

“I got this on Valentine’s Day one year. [Rhea] said, ‘That’s the nicest thing you’ve ever done!’ I said, ‘Well, can I have back the expensive jewelry? And we’ll just get you one of these too?'” he added.