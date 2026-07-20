Mark Wahlberg Debuts Dramatic Shaved Head in New Video

Mark Wahlberg had fans laughing with his latest social media post—but it wasn’t his workout that stole the spotlight.

The actor shared a humorous Instagram video on Monday, July 20, documenting one of his early-morning gym sessions.

Known for sticking to his famously intense fitness routine, Wahlberg filmed himself during what he called his “4 a.m. club” workout.

This time, however, viewers were more focused on his hair than his exercise regimen.

In the clip, Wahlberg appeared with the top of his head shaved while leaving hair around the sides, recreating the distinctive hairstyle he previously sported for his 2025 thriller “Flight Risk.”

He captioned the video, “Throw. Back flight risk 🤣 4 am club 🥶💦🔥.”

Fans React to the Bold Look

While it’s unclear whether the footage was recently filmed or is simply a throwback from his time working on the movie, fans immediately flooded the comments with jokes about the unforgettable hairstyle.

Actor Mario Lopez chimed in with one of the first reactions, writing, “Yo. The wig bro is cooked.”

Wahlberg’s wife, Rhea Durham, also joined the conversation with a simple but effective observation.

“it’s the hair,” she commented.

One fan jokingly responded directly to Durham, asking, “he pissed you off & you taught him a lesson while he was asleep?”

Another quipped, “or lack there of ?”

Other followers couldn’t resist making puns about the unusual look.

“I can feel it in the ‘hair’ tonight,” one person wrote.

Another commented, “Mark. We need answers on the hair please.”

Some actually approved of the bold haircut.

“Looking good brother, haircut is clean,” one fan wrote.

Others wondered whether the hairstyle was connected to a wager following the recent FIFA World Cup.

“Lost a bet? Did you bet on Argentina?” one commenter joked.

Another simply asked, “WTF has happened to your hair.”

Wahlberg Previously Shaved His Head

The hairstyle itself isn’t new for Wahlberg.

He famously shaved the center of his head—rather than relying on makeup or a prosthetic bald cap—to portray U.S. Marshal Madolyn’s adversary in “Flight Risk.”

Instead of using special effects, Wahlberg committed to the transformation by altering his real hair.

When promoting the film earlier in 2025, the actor shared behind-the-scenes footage of the dramatic haircut.

“Check out @flightriskmovie 🥸🔥🎥🎬 keeping it real🥸 no bald cap🥸🥸 NO CAP🔥,” he captioned the Instagram Reel showing a stylist carefully shaving the top of his head.

While sitting in the salon chair during the transformation, Wahlberg joked with viewers.

“[Expletive] you lookin’ at?” he teased before reassuring fans, “It’s gonna come back.”

Months earlier, in July 2024, he first unveiled the unusual look on social media.

“No bald cap for me😎😂 we go all in,” he wrote alongside a video showing off the dramatic haircut, emphasizing his commitment to authenticity for the role.

Whether Monday’s workout clip was newly filmed or pulled from the archives, it succeeded in getting fans talking all over again.

While Wahlberg’s dedication to his demanding fitness routine remains impressive, this time it was his memorable “Flight Risk” hairstyle—not his 4 a.m. workout—that became the star of the show.