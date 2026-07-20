Tom Brady Shares Rare Photos With All 3 Kids at World Cup Final: ‘My Favorite Crew’

Tom Brady turned the FIFA World Cup final into a family day. The retired NFL quarterback, 48, shared a series of photos on Monday, July 20, from the championship match, where he watched Spain defeat Argentina alongside his three children: Jack, 18, Benjamin, 16, and Vivian, 13.

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Brady shares Jack with ex Bridget Moynahan and Benjamin and Vivian with ex-wife Gisele Bundchen. In the photos, the seven-time Super Bowl champion appeared relaxed and happy in the stands, smiling with his arms around his kids as they took in one of soccer’s biggest nights together.

Tom Brady Shares Sweet World Cup Final Moment With His Kids

“What a finale to one of the greatest month-long sporting events we’ve ever seen,” Brady wrote alongside the images. “So happy to share it with my favorite crew.”

Brady didn’t stop at celebrating the final score. He also took a moment to thank everyone who made the tournament special to him, from friends and family to the athletes who competed.

“To everyone who made this month what it was, friends, family, and the athletes from around the world who stepped in the arena… these are the memories we’ll be talking about for the rest of our lives,” he continued. “I’m glad I made them with you.”

Brady and his kids didn’t just watch from the stands. The family headed down to the field for a photo before Brady caught up with Travis Scott.

Brady later reflected on the moment, writing, “Sports have given me everything. But watching this one from the other side reminded me why any of us fall in love with sports in the first place. Thank you for the memories @fifaworldcup, see you in 4 years!”

Inside Brady and Vivian’s Viral “Eat Sushi” Handshake

The World Cup final was not Brady’s only sweet sports moment with Vivian this month. Earlier in June, the father-daughter duo was seen sharing a playful handshake while watching Brazil face Morocco.

Brady later explained the meaning behind it during an appearance on Jameis Winston and Rob Gronkowski’s Tubi show, “The Other Football.“

The tradition began during a trip he took with Vivian, which included stops in the Netherlands, Sweden and Japan, along with a visit to Wagyu Mafia.

“It was a little inside joke we had,” Brady said, as per People. “We had this handshake because I took her, basically around the world… and we went to a restaurant called Wagyu Mafia.”

Brady said the restaurant’s servers would enthusiastically shout “eat sushi!” whenever they brought food to the table, and the moment eventually found its way into his handshake with Vivian.

“So we have our little handshake, and we always throw the little ‘eat sushi’ at it together,” he explained. “It was cute ’cause she made a joke about some player being old, and I said, ‘Well, your Daddy at 44 was still showing these kids what to do.’ So, then I went for the handshake and little did I know, we got clipped… it made for a really funny night.”