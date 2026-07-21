Whoopi Goldberg Brings Anne Hathaway to Tears With Emotional Tribute on ‘The View’

Anne Hathaway stopped by “The View” expecting to talk about her blockbuster film “The Odyssey,” but the conversation took an emotional turn when Whoopi Goldberg took a moment to reflect on the actress’ remarkable career. Goldberg’s heartfelt words caught Hathaway completely off guard, leaving the Oscar winner wiping away tears live on air.

Whoopi Makes Anne Hathaway Cry

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During the July 20 episode of “The View,” Matt Damon, director Christopher Nolan, and Hathaway all appeared on the show. The trio was reflecting on making the box office hit when Goldberg zeroed in on Hathaway’s work in a poignant way that made Hathaway cry.

The 70-year-old EGOT winner told Hathaway, “Anne Hathaway, it’s been wonderful watching you.”

Not only is Hathaway starring in this hit movie, but she also starred in “The Devil Wears Prada 2,” which had strong box office numbers in May. She also recently announced she was expecting her third child.

Whoopi continued, “It’s been wonderful watching you grow up. And you have just blossomed, turned into this fabulous actress.”

Hathaway stated, “No, don’t!” as Goldberg spoke. Hathaway clasped her hands over her face while Goldberg praised her.

Whoopi continued, “Girl! Yes! Yes! You need to know. You need to know.”

Goldberg repeated her statement while Hathaway lowered her head towards the table and started crying.

Hathaway joked, “I’d be crying [even] if I wasn’t pregnant right now!” Goldberg added, “It’s something you need to know and remember.”

Through the tears, Hathaway did voice appreciation for Goldberg’s sentiment, stating, “I don’t even know what to say, you know how I feel about you.”

More Crying for Anne

The pregnancy hormones must be strong for Hathaway, 43. She recently cried during an episode of the “Today” show.

While she was there to promote “The Odyssey,” she was greeted by host Craig Melvin. He had a surprise gift for her upcoming baby.

Melvin said, “We wanted to celebrate you and celebrate your bun there in the oven, so we got you a baby gift. When the child comes out, we want the child ready for battle…. It is a Trojan outfit, custom-designed for the baby.”

Strong Start for ‘The Odyssey’

It has been a strong start for this blockbuster movie. “The Odyssey” has already earned back its $250 million budget with a huge opening weekend of $264 million.

The Universal Pictures movie has been labeled “certified fresh” with a 95% critic approval rating (out of 402 reviews). It has an even higher audience rating of 97% on Rotten Tomatoes.

“The Odyssey” cast includes Charlize Theron, Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong’o, Zendaya, Jon Bernthal, John Leguizamo, Mia Goth, Elliot Page, Samantha Morton, James Remar, and Travis Scott.

Busy Schedule

Hathaway has had a very busy work schedule in 2026. Besides the already mentioned “The Devil Wears Prada 2” and “The Odyssey,” Hathaway will also be starring in the dramatic thriller “Mother Mary.”

In addition, Hathaway is set to star in two more high-profile films that are set to hit theaters before the year ends.

One movie is the J.J. Abrams-produced action movie called “The End of Oak Street.” She will also be starring in the big-screen adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s “Verity.”