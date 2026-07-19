Christopher Nolan Brings Homer Epic ‘The Odyssey’ to Record Opening

Christopher Nolan has outdone himself yet again. The anticipation for “The Odyssey” has been rising exponentially for the last year, and its premiere on July 17 only fueled the fire. The massive film had, and still has, an enormous draw to it not only because of Christopher Nolan’s name, but because the story of “The Odyssey” holds legendary power and cultural impact. The ancient poem by Homer has been discussed, acted out, and studied since it was originally told at a time only approximated by historians. A story like that holds weight, and the audience recognizes that.

The commentary surrounding the film has been loud, and in every direction, so it’s only reasonable that audiences were anxiously waiting for the critics’ reviews and box office announcements to roll in. Now that they have, the fans of Christopher Nolan, the actors, or the masterful story of “The Odyssey” are having a fantastic day.

‘The Odyssey’ Debuts Globally at $264.1M

Christopher Nolan is no stranger to high-grossing films. His films are highly celebrated, and some of his most notable ones, like “The Dark Knight” (2008) and “The Dark Knight Rises” (2012), earned over 1 billion globally. “The Odyssey” has proven to be an equally impactful beast. Just two days after its opening, “The Odyssey” has earned $264.1 million globally, a number which will surely rise in the weeks to come. The craziest part? The production budget was $250 million.

If fans were searching for a record breaker, Christopher Nolan delivered in every way possible. “The Odyssey” is set to profit majorly in its first week, and is now Christopher Nolan’s biggest opening ever. Audiences are not just hyped about the news; they are ecstatic, and rightly so. The film is timed at a whopping two hours and fifty-three minutes, which can already be an engagement challenge, but is also rated R, which limits the viewers substantially. Those two factors might be cause for concern in some films, but for Christopher Nolan, it seemingly only adds to the success of the film as a whole.

Nolan Raises the Bar

Getty Christopher Nolan attends ‘The Odyssey’ premiere in Mumbai, India

Who would’ve thought that after the buzz of “Oppenheimer” (2025) and its $180.4 million global opening, that Christopher Nolan could raise the bar even higher? “The Odyssey” currently has a Rotten Tomatoes critics’ score of 96% and an audience score of 97%. Again, popping ahead of Nolan’s “Memento” (2000) and “The Dark Knight” (2008), which both have a Rotten Tomatoes critics’ scores of 94% and audience scores of 94%. Critics agree that “The Odyssey” is a brilliant re-imagined tale, and Nolan elevates it in a way to other filmmakers could. His style is legendary, and his “risks” such as modern dialogue and music choices only work to make the film feel bolder and more original.

With his iconic track record, maybe fans shouldn’t be surprised at this substantial success, but who doesn’t love when a master is somehow elevated to a level that no one thought possible? After all, that’s what films are all about!