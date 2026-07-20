Elizabeth Hurley Sizzles in Summer Outfit on Romantic Saint-Tropez Trip With Billy Ray Cyrus

British actress and model Elizabeth Hurley has given an exclusive look into her romantic trip to Saint-Tropez with country music star Billy Ray Cyrus.

Hurley, 61, and Cyrus, 64, confirmed they were dating in April 2025 (per People) and, most recently, have spent some time soaking up the sun on the glamorous French Riviera.

The gorgeous star of 1997’s “Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery” took to social media to share her experience in France with the “Achy Breaky Heart” singer with her followers.

Elizabeth Hurley & Billy Ray Cyrus Look So Happy in Saint-Tropez

Elizabeth Hurley posted on her Instagram account so her 3.2 million followers could see what she and Billy Ray Cyrus had been up to in Saint-Tropez.

The post included a carousel comprising one video and two photographs.

In the video (which seems as though it should have sound, but actually doesn’t, as Hurley chose to have French music play over it), the couple are walking on a wooden boardwalk through trees. Hurley is wearing a colorful bohemian dress and sun hat, while Cyrus is wearing a long-sleeved white tunic.

Both Hurley and Cyrus are wearing shades in the blazing sun. Hurley is carrying a small handbag, while Cyrus has a bottle of clear liquid (Alcohol or water? Who knows?).

The first photograph shows Hurley putting on some lipstick. In the second photograph, the couple pose together as they sit down for some lunch.

Hurley’s caption on her post simply read, “Bonjour St Tropez 🩷🩷🩷🩷.”

Hurley’s Fans & Followers Had Their Say

The star’s fans and followers loved the insight into the couple’s break, with many of them commenting — including some familiar faces.

Billy Ray Cyrus himself wrote, “Je t’aime ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

English actor Richard E. Grant commented, “🙌❤️❤️🙌.”

Celebrity fashion stylist Ann Caruso said, “Gorgeous couple! I need that hat!”

English actress and singer Patsy Kensit commented, “❤️❤️❤️❤️😍.”

Australian actress and singer Natalie Imbruglia similarly commented, “🩷✨.”

One of Hurley’s followers wrote, “Love seeing them together and happy. ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️”

Somebody else asked, “Love how happy you both look. Maybe wedding bells soon? ❤️❤️❤️”

“I am positive Liz is a vampire…. She never ages…. Just gets better and better…. Billy is a lucky man 🙏👍,” noted one Instagram user.

Finally, another person said, “Beautiful Couple!!!!! 😍😍😍”

Both Hurley & Cyrus Are Having a Busy 2026

Getty Elizabeth Hurley and Billy Ray Cyrus.

Elizabeth Hurley and Billy Ray Cyrus’ trip to Saint-Tropez is giving them a well-earned break from an otherwise busy 2026.

Hurley regularly posts about her activities on Instagram and recently did so about hosting the Hot Pink Party 2026 in New York City.

She also regularly still takes part in fashion shoots and campaigns, with one of her most recent examples being for the Doors of Perception clothing brand.

This year, Hurley has also voiced a character in Tubi’s adult animated series “Breaking Bear.”

As for Cyrus, he was revealed as the Owl on three episodes of season 14 of the reality singing competition series “The Masked Singer.” He also appeared as himself alongside his daughter, Miley Cyrus, in the “Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special.”

Per his official website, he has also done some touring. His next gig is on Friday, July 24, at Great Cedar Showroom at Foxwoods Resort Casino in Mashantucket, Connecticut.

We hope Elizabeth Hurley and Billy Ray Cyrus’ trip to Saint-Tropez was as enjoyable as it looked. We also wish them a long and happy future together.

Both Elizabeth Hurley and Billy Ray Cyrus’ filmography info were courtesy of IMDb.