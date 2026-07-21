Jelly Roll’s Daughter Speaks Out About Her Dad’s Split

Jelly Roll’s daughter, Bailee Ann DeFord, is making it clear she believes the public doesn’t know the full story behind her father’s split from Bunnie Xo.

The 18-year-old took to TikTok Live on Sunday, July 19, where she passionately defended the country star while responding to online criticism surrounding the divorce.

During the emotional livestream, DeFord urged people to stop attacking her father and insisted that much of the speculation circulating online is inaccurate.

DeFord Was Emotional During the Live

“Don’t y’all ever come for my father’s name like that again. I’m so done,” she said.

She also made it clear that she no longer wanted to discuss the situation with strangers online.

“Get the [expletive] out of my DMs, out of my comments, my life with that [expletive]. I don’t care,” she said. “I don’t want to talk about it.”

While refusing to reveal specific details about the breakup, DeFord pushed back against one of the biggest rumors surrounding the split.

She insisted that neither Jelly Roll nor Bunnie Xo was unfaithful during their marriage.

“Y’all have no [expletive] idea what happened, and wait ’till y’all find out. Just [expletive] wait,” she said. “Because I promise y’all, the view of what y’all have of not only the situation, but their relationship and the internet in totality is about to [expletive] crumble the day that I open my mouth.”

She continued by stressing that outside opinions don’t compare to firsthand experience.

“It’s not a difference in [expletive] opinions. Nobody else lived in it, so don’t [expletive] even. I’m for real so done.”

DeFord Spoke Out After the Divorce Was Announced

This isn’t the first time DeFord has addressed public interest in her father’s personal life.

Last month, she shared an expiring TikTok post in which she said she was “disgusted” by how invested people had become in what she described as “a very clearly private family matter.”

“Worry ’bout your house — not mine,” she wrote at the time, adding, “I’m not speaking on it — yet.”

In a separate TikTok post shared later, DeFord thanked those who had shown kindness while asking others to respond with more compassion.

“I will never forget those of you that have showed me empathy when I’m seeing a lot of hate. Thank you. So much,” she wrote.

“And to everyone else, I hope humanity can evolve to a place where kindness comes first. I understand & respect opinions and that a public profile is a public profile, but that doesn’t have to mean we throw away our human decency.”

Bunnie Xo Has Talked About the Split

Bunnie Xo has also publicly addressed the breakup, attempting to shut down rumors that infidelity played a role in the couple’s separation.

“Nobody cheated,” she said, adding that Jelly Roll “has always been my best friend and I love that man more than life itself.”

“You guys have seen how I ride for that mofo. Even to this day, behind the scenes, your girl is still riding for that man—and I always will,” she continued.

Reflecting on their relationship, she added, “We saved each other. We served our purpose for each other.”

Court records show Jelly Roll filed for divorce in Williamson County, Tennessee, on May 18. The filing reportedly lists May 9 as the date of separation and cites irreconcilable differences as the reason for ending the marriage.

Although both DeFord and Bunnie Xo have denied cheating rumors, DeFord’s latest comments suggest she believes the full story has yet to be told.