Shakira Rocks $200,000 Crystal Cut-Out Bodysuit in FIFA World Cup Return

Shakira stole the spotlight at the 2026 FIFA World Cup Final, where the biggest names in music and sport came together for a spectacular night. The event also attracted celebrity spectators, including Harper Beckham, who recently attended World Cup matches with David and Victoria Beckham during the family’s trip to the US. During the halftime show, the Colombian superstar appeared in a vibrant Roberto Cavalli look covered in crystals as she performed “Dai Dai” with Burna Boy, according to Hello!

Shakira’s Bright Roberto Cavalli Look Stole the Spotlight

The Colombian superstar arrived on the field at New York New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford wearing a custom pink and orange ensemble. The look featured a crystal-covered bodysuit with daring cut-outs across the waist and hip.

Shakira transformed the stadium into a dance floor with the bold outfit. The high-cut design was paired with a dramatic fringed mini skirt that moved with every step. The bright pink, orange, and yellow shades created a powerful stage presence.

According to WWD, Shakira’s custom Fausto Puglisi for Roberto Cavalli bodysuit was covered with more than 200,000 crystals. The report revealed that the design took 120 hours to complete. The outfit also featured Swarovski details, including a mix of flat-back crystals and chatons.

The singer completed the look with loose honey-blonde waves, a bright pink microphone, and gold Swarovski Hyperbola eyewear. Shakira also performed mostly barefoot, allowing the fringe details to move freely during her choreography.

Other Stars Took Different Fashion Directions

The first FIFA World Cup Final halftime show featured several major music stars, each bringing a different style to the stage. Madonna opened the show in a pink Saint Laurent look with corsetry details.

BTS arrived in coordinated red, white and black outfits. Justin Bieber chose a more relaxed custom Skylrk look while playing acoustic guitar. Shakira stood apart with her colorful performance style and dramatic fashion choices.

As reported in Hello!, the singer was one of the most anticipated performers of the halftime spectacular. She joined Burna Boy for their collaboration “Dai Dai” while surrounded by dancers wearing matching orange and yellow costumes.

The performance showed why Shakira remains known for combining fashion, music, and choreography. Her famous hip-shaking moves were on full display as she commanded the massive stage.

Shakira Delivers Another Unforgettable World Cup Moment

Shakira has become closely connected with football’s biggest celebrations. Her latest appearance added another memorable chapter to her history of major sporting performances.

The singer’s return to the World Cup stage was filled with energy and confidence. Shakira brought her signature style to the event while wearing a look designed for movement and impact.

The halftime show also supported the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund. The production featured more than 350 performers during its 11-minute run.

Shakira proved that a major fashion moment can become part of a bigger performance story. Her crystal-covered outfit, powerful choreography, and colorful stage presence made her one of the most memorable stars of the night. The World Cup spectacle came during another busy period for music’s biggest names, with Shania Twain also making headlines after missing Taylor Swift’s wedding because of Harry Styles’ tour commitments.