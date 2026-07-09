Justin Bieber Joins Madonna, BTS and Shakira for FIFA World Cup Final Halftime Show

Justin Bieber will return to the stage this month as a co-headliner of the first-ever FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Halftime Show.

The FIFA World Cup is in full swing, and as teams from 48 countries prepare to compete for the championship title, Bieber is getting ready for his return to the global stage. The “Peaches” singer will join Madonna, Shakira and BTS during the halftime show at MetLife Stadium on July 19.

Produced by Global Citizen, the halftime show will raise funds for the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund, which aims to raise $100 million to expand access to education and football for children worldwide.

The performance will mark Bieber’s first since his widely discussed Coachella headlining set in April.

Getty Justin Bieber performs onstage during the 68th GRAMMY Awards

A star-studded halftime lineup

FIFA and Global Citizen announced Bieber as the latest addition to the historic halftime show, which organizers describe as a celebration of sport, music and global impact.

The lineup also includes Burna Boy, whose collaboration with Shakira, “Dai Dai,” has become a global hit. Gustavo Dudamel, music and artistic director of the New York Philharmonic, will appear alongside the PS 22 Chorus featuring Coldplay.

In a statement, FIFA President Gianni Infantino said education remains the driving force behind the event.

“When it comes to what the world needs, there is nothing more important than education,” Infantino said. “We are proud to have Justin Bieber joining Madonna, Shakira and BTS to co-headline the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Halftime Show in support of the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund and our mission to expand access to quality education and football opportunities for children around the world.”

Getty Justin Bieber performs onstage during the 64th Annual GRAMMY’s

Infantino also said the performance, curated by Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, will celebrate football, music and shared values before a global audience expected to number in the billions.

More than a performance

The halftime show will support the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund, which has already raised more than $50 million. FIFA said $1 from every ticket sold for FIFA World Cup 2026 matches will go directly to the fund, supporting education and football programs in underserved communities around the world.

“The FIFA World Cup brings the world together in a way nothing else can,” Bieber said. “I’m grateful to be part of this Halftime Show, and even more grateful knowing it’s already helping expand access to education for children around the world.”

“The FIFA World Cup is one of the few moments that truly brings the entire world together,” Burna Boy added. “To represent Africa on the first-ever FIFA World Cup Final Halftime Show is a privilege and a responsibility that I don’t take lightly.”

Organizers will also bring Sesame Street characters and The Muppets into the broadcast to reinforce the show’s education-focused mission.

Global Citizen is producing the event in partnership with Live Nation and Done + Dusted. In the announcement film, Martin described the show as being “all about togetherness … and everyone’s invited.”

For Bieber, the performance offers another major career moment. For FIFA and Global Citizen, it represents something larger: using one of the world’s biggest sporting events to create opportunities for children long after the final whistle.