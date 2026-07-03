Justin Bieber in Talks to Perform at FIFA World Cup Final Halftime Show: REPORT

Justin Bieber may perform at one of the biggest sporting events of the year. Reports say that the two-time Grammy winner is in talks to take the stage at the 2026 FIFA World Cup Final Halftime Show this summer. Fans are already overjoyed at the prospect of Bieber performing at the Super Bowl-style event.

TMZ reported that FIFA officials have discussed bringing Bieber in to perform at the World Cup Final Halftime Show. This musical event will take place at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on July 19. If he joins the show, Bieber would become part of a lineup of iconic musical artists including Madonna, Shakira, and BTS.

This report comes amid news that Bieber may not go on tour in the near future, according to TMZ. A performance at the World Cup Final Halftime Show could give Bieber’s fans something else to tune in for.

BBC Sport announced that the Final Halftime Show will last 11 minutes with the possibility of extending past 15 minutes. If Bieber does join the lineup, a few extra minutes would give him enough time to perform at the World Cup.

Fans React to Justin Bieber’s Potential FIFA Performance

Getty Justin Bieber performs onstage during the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 1, 2026.

Bieber has yet to confirm whether he’ll perform at the FIFA World Cup, but fans are already cheering over it. Beliebers have taken to social media to share their excitement for his potential performance at the Final Halftime Show.

“Bieber joining Madonna, Shakira, and BTS would be absolutely legendary. 👑,” one fan wrote on X.

“If he performs “baby ” the whole stadium is singing 😭,” one fan wrote on Instagram.

“I am really excited,” another fan commented.

“LETS GOOOOOOO,” another user wrote on Instagram.

“Omg omg omg omg omg,” one fan posted.

“My JB hallelujah,” another fan posted on Instagram.

Bieber Could Continue His Return to the Spotlight at FIFA

Getty Justin Bieber – Coachella (special guest) 2022

Bieber has already had a strong presence at this year’s FIFA World Cup without appearing on stage. He and his wife, Hailey Bieber, attended the opening ceremony in Inglewood, California, on June 12. He even gave VIP guests a backstage performance of his song, “Yukon.”

Outside of FIFA, Bieber has continued to give live performances after taking a four-year hiatus in 2022. After stepping away to prioritize his health, Bieber performed at the 2026 Grammy Awards in February. There, he sang “Yukon” while playing an electric guitar dressed only in a pair of shorts and socks.

Bieber also made an appearance at Coachella 2026 in April. There, he joined popular performers such as Sabrina Carpenter, The Strokes, Karol G., and Addison Rae. Bieber singing at the World Cup Final would be one of the many surprises he has given fans this year. It would also add another milestone to his return to live musical performances.

Representatives of FIFA and Bieber have yet to confirm whether the pop superstar will take the stage to help close the World Cup. Fans should learn more about Bieber’s involvement as game day approaches.

Though FIFA has yet to book Bieber for the World Cup Final, the possibility of him performing at the Halftime Show has generated even more buzz for one of the most highly anticipated events of the summer.



