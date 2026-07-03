Hailey and Justin Bieber Have Snapped Up a $12 Million West Village Condo — See the Incredible Celeb-Worthy Home

When Hailey and Justin Bieber want to kick back at home, they might head to their $5 million home in Ontario or their $16.6 million estate in La Quinta. That’s not to mention the couple’s $42 million mega-mansion in Beverly Hills.

In addition to those impressive properties, the celebrity couple could also spend time in the West Village condo they just bought for $12 million.

Indeed, on Thursday, July 2, The Wall Street Journal reported, “Pop star Justin Bieber and his wife, model and beauty entrepreneur Hailey Bieber, have paid $12 million for a condo in Manhattan’s West Village, according to property records and people familiar with the deal.”

‘Rarely Is a Residence of this Caliber Available for Sale’

Justin and Hailey’s new condo “is a timeless West Village masterpiece, accentuated by breathtaking sunsets across the expansive waterfront to the west,” according to the listing that was held by Adam Heller, Amanda Rosenberg and Michael Gavin of the Heller Organization. “Extending north and south, with the Statue of Liberty in the distance, the Hudson River views are both enviable and stunning, particularly from the impressive Great Room.”

“Bespoke and striking, the four-bedroom, four-and-a-half bath residence boasts a sprawling and unique open layout ideal for entertaining, with 2,792 square feet and 6 art walls, appointed with the highest quality finishes and top-tier luxury appliances,” the listing notes, while adding that “[r]arely is a residence of this caliber available for sale.”

“Enter through the foyer and into the Great Room, which flows into a custom-designed Bulthaup kitchen finished with Scandinavian Larch cabinetry, hand-selected Sivec marble, a suite of integrated appliances by Sub-Zero, Wolf, Gaggenau, and Miele, and a separate enclosed chef’s kitchen with a Sub-Zero freezer and wine refrigerator, and Wolf steam oven,” the listing continues. “Beyond the kitchen is a dramatic interior hallway leading to two bedrooms with northern exposures and en suite baths, and a separate door to the exterior hallway to maximize privacy.”

Getty Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber

As for the primary suite that the Biebers can now enjoy, it “boasts open western views overlooking the Hudson River, a marble-clad en suite bath with a Kaldewei soaking tub, radiant heated floors, double vanity, stall shower, a water closet, and generous closet space,” the listing points out. Beyond that, “[a]djacent to the primary suite is an additional bedroom and en suite bath with pocket doors leading into the Great Room, offering the flexibility to create an alternative use, such as an office, den, or library.”

Finally, the listing tells those who are interested that “[c]ompleting the mint condition residence is a powder room finished in Scandinavian Larch wood with a floating marble vanity, a large-capacity washer and dryer, triple-pane curtain walls with UVA/UVB protection, motorized shades, 12″ wide plank Scandinavian larch wood floors, and private storage.”

The Stylish Building Boasts Impressive Amenities

As for the building where Hailey and Justin’s new condo can be found, it happens to be just as impressive as the unit itself.

“Stretching a full city block, set on a plinth of white concrete and floating on a bed of light, the building connects with the surrounding streets while also seeming to hover above them—like a spaceship, with its illuminated base that glows at night,” according to the 160 Leroy website.

Featuring “57 one-of-a-kind residences,” the website notes that residents can enjoy plenty of amenities, including:

“Private Courtyard & Garden by landscape designer Madison Cox

Full-time concierge, 24-hour doorman and porter

Onsite resident manager

70′ pool and whirlpool spa with floor-to-ceiling glass

State-of-the-art Fitness Center featuring cardio and strength training equipment

Yoga and Pilates studio ideal for personal training sessions

Steam room and sauna with changing rooms

Fully equipped private massage room

Recreation lounge area complete with a kitchen suitable for private events

Kids’ clubhouse ideal for birthday parties

Gourmet take-out and delivery restaurant”

and more!