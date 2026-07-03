‘Hot’ Michelle Branch, 43, Spices up Instagram in Low-Cut Bodysuit

Singer Michelle Branch celebrated her 43rd birthday in style yesterday.

The “All You Wanted” hitmaker, who rose to global fame following the release of her 2001 album “The Spirit Room,” enjoyed a successful career in the 2000s after signing to Madonna’s label, Maverick.

Branch’s signature hits include “All You Wanted,” “Everywhere,” and “Are You Happy Now?” In 2003, she won a GRAMMY Award for her collaboration with Santana, “The Game of Love,” in the category of Best Pop Collaboration with Vocals.

Outside of her solo career, Branch formed a country duo with friend Jessica Harp, The Wreckers. In 2007, their single “Leave the Pieces” earned them a GRAMMY nomination for Best Country Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal.

In her personal life, Branch married her bass player, Teddy Landau, in 2004. They started a family, welcoming a daughter, Owen Isabelle Landau.

When Branch and Landau divorced in 2015, she moved on with Black Keys drummer Patrick Carney, with whom she shares two children — a son, Rhys James Carney, born in 2018, and a daughter, Willie Jacquet Carney, born in 2022.

Branch and Carney separated in August 2022.

Michelle Branch is a Timeless Beauty on Instagram

Yesterday, on July 2, Branch turned 43 years old and honored her big day with a stylish new snap on Instagram.

Wearing a low-cut bodysuit, the attire featured beaded detailing all over. Branch teamed the ensemble with a black belt and wrapped herself up in a matching leather jacket.

She kept her nails short for the occasion and painted them with a coat of red polish. Branch wore black mascara and boasted her youthful looks while poking her tongue out directly at the camera lens.

She accessorized with a necklace featuring a pendant that spelled the word “Angel.”

In the following slide, Branch attached a clip of the music video “The Game of Love,” which she starred in with Santana.

“It’s all in the game of love,” she captioned the upload.

Fans Gush Over Michelle Branch

Over two decades following her global breakthrough, Branch’s followers remain avid fans of her music.

“I remember hearing and loving everywhere when it started playing on TRL, BUT when I found out in 2002, on my 13th birthday, I share a birthday with @michellebranch I was all in since! I celebrate with you! Happy birthday Michelle!” one user wrote.

“My all-time fav song!!” another person shared.

“This song will always be epic! The perfect song to celebrate you on your birthday! I hope you had an amazing day!” a third remarked.

“Such a great song and collaboration. I play it all the time repeatedly when I need a spiritual boost,” a fourth said.

“HOT,” a fifth fan added.

When was Michelle Branch’s Last Album?

The last time Branch released a new studio album was 2022’s The Trouble with Fever. It was co-produced by ex-partner Patrick Carney.

To promote the record, Branch embarked on a tour of the same name.

She has yet to share news of a new album. However, fans will be ready when she is!