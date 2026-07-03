A Capitol Fourth 2026 Hosts & Performers: Full Lineup for Tonight’s PBS Special

America’s biggest birthday party is back, as “A Capitol Fourth” will be celebrating the 250th anniversary of America. To kick off the Fourth of July weekend the right way, “A Capitol Fourth” 2026 celebration will be held on Friday, July 3, instead. It will feature an impressive lineup of musical legends and contemporary stars performing live from the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol with a familiar “DWTS” star serving as host.

The annual Independence Day tradition will celebrate America’s 250th birthday with performances spanning multiple genres, including pop, country, R&R, classical, and gospel music. Check out the host and full list of performers for “A Capitol Fourth: 250th Weekend Celebration” below.

When to Watch ‘A Capitol Fourth?’

“A Capitol Fourth: 250th Weekend Celebration” has moved up one day. That means it will premiere on Friday, July 3, at 8:00 p.m. ET / 7:00 p.m. CT on public television stations nationwide.

“A Capitol Fourth” will be available to watch on your local PBS station. In addition, the concert is broadcast to our troops serving around the world on the American Forces Network.

The concert will also be streamed live on the PBS website and on the PBS YouTube channel. It will remain available to watch for two weeks following the live broadcast.

A Capitol Fourth 2026 Hosts & Performers Lineup

This is going to be a special year, as “A Capitol Fourth” is celebrating the 250th birthday of America. Back to lead the program is actor and TV host Alfonso Ribeiro. Joining Ribeiro will be a packed roster of artists across the musical spectrum, which includes:

Chicago

Trace Adkins – He will be performing the television debut of his new song, “American Made,” as well as “Still a Soldier.”

Patti Labelle – She will be singing Frank Sinatra’s “The House I Live In.”

Kool & The Gang

Carly Pearce – She will be singing “The National Anthem” and a country-tinged version of “This Land Is Your Land.”

Alan Jackson

Loren Allred

Angel Blue – She will be performing “Battle Hymn of the Republic.”

The National Symphony Orchestra

The Broadway cast of “Just in Time”

Gary Sinise

Joe Mantegna

In addition, the Artemis II crew and members of Team USA for the Winter Olympics and Paralympics will take part. Michael Colbert, executive producer of “A Capitol Fourth,” said, “We really try to have something for everybody. You start out with a blank sheet of paper, and you end up with just an unbelievable group of artists from so many wonderful genres.”

To commemorate the 250th birthday celebration, the concert will end with a fireworks show. The fireworks are typically shot off on the National Mall in D.C. However, this year they will shoot off from George Washington’s Mount Vernon, Virginia, home.

The fireworks will be shot off while Allred sings “God Bless America.” Colbert said, “What a perfect connection to 250 years ago. We wouldn’t be a country if it weren’t for George Washington.”

“A Capitol Fourth: 250th Weekend Celebration” airs tonight on PBS at 8/7c, with a special live stream available on the PBS website and YouTube channel.