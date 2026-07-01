Carrie Underwood Shares Never-Before-Seen Photo of Her Younger Self After Taking Part in Alan Jackson’s Final Concert

Carrie Underwood was one of many country superstars who took the stage during Alan Jackson’s final show, which took place at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee, in front of more than 80,000 fans on Saturday, June 27.

Those who took part in the show, including Underwood’s fellow “American Idol” judge, Luke Bryan, Miranda Lambert, Lainey Wilson, and more, reflected on the profound influence Jackson had on their music careers. For Underwood, however, it carried an even deeper meaning.

Carrie Underwood Shares Rare Childhood Photo Attending Alan Jackson Concert

Getty Carrie Underwood attends Alan Jackson Last Call: One More for the Road – The Finale at Nissan Stadium on June 27, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Carrie Underwood was one of several country performers who took the stage at Alan Jackson’s final concert to sing one of his most beloved tunes. Underwood later reflected on that special moment in an Instagram post, revealing that Jackson’s concert was the very first she ever attended in 1994, when she was 11 years old.

Underwood shared the rare throwback photo of herself attending that very concert. The snapshot featured the “Before He Cheats” songstress wearing a jean vest, button-up top, and white shorts as she stood in front of a poster of Jackson at the event.

“Life has a way of coming full circle. The very first concert I ever attended was @officialalanjackson back in 1994, and it changed my life,” she began her caption.

“This little girl posing in front of his poster could have never imagined she’d one day be standing on stage at his farewell concert, celebrating this legendary artist whose music has been such a big part of her life. What an incredible and unforgettable night. I soaked up every moment…and we all sang along to every word! ❤️.”

Underwood also shared a photo of herself backstage watching Jackson perform, and as she took the stage herself to sing one of his hits.

According to Woman’s World, before her performance of Jackson’s “Everything I Love,” Underwood shared the fun fact with the over 80,000 fans that came to support the legendary country singer.

“Back in 1994, a young Carrie Underwood went to the Tulsa State Fair. I went to see Alan Jackson. That was my very first concert I ever went to. Obviously, it made a huge impression,” she said.

She continued, “I bet tonight will eclipse that somehow. It is an honor to be here, honoring the legendary Alan Jackson.”

Jackson Revealed His CMT Diagnosis in 2021 & Shared How It Affected His Performances

Getty Alan Jackson performs onstage for Alan Jackson Last Call: One More for the Road – The Finale at Nissan Stadium on June 27, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee.

According to Country Living Magazine, Jackson, 67, decided to retire from touring after being diagnosed with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease, a degenerative nerve disorder.

He first shared his diagnosis with Today in 2021 and detailed how it was affecting his stage presence. “It’s been affecting me for years. And it’s getting more and more obvious. And I know I’m stumbling around on stage. And now I’m having a little trouble balancing, even in front of the microphone, and so I just feel very uncomfortable,” he said.

Jackson revealed that his father was also diagnosed with CMT disease, explaining that while there is currently no cure, the condition does not shorten a person’s life expectancy.

“It’s not going to kill me. It’s not deadly,” Jackson said, adding, “But it’s related (to) muscular dystrophy and Parkinson’s disease.”

While fans can watch clips of Jackson’s concert on social media, they will get a chance to watch Jackson’s final concert in its entirety, titled “Alan Jackson: The Last Show,” when it airs as an NBC primetime special later this year before becoming available to stream on Peacock the following day.