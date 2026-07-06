Carrie Underwood Red Hot in Tiny Studded Shorts: ‘Best Legs in the Business’

Chart-topping singer Carrie Underwood celebrated the Fourth of July in style over the weekend and showed off her trademark legs.

The country star, who won the fourth season of “American Idol,” is now a judge on the talent show alongside Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie.

Since winning the hearts of the nation, Underwood has achieved worldwide fame and several accolades. To date, she has scored four No. 1 studio albums on the US Billboard 200 and won an impressive eight GRAMMY Awards.

With 16 No. 1 hits on the US Country Airplay chart, Underwood holds the record for the most from a female solo artist.

Carrie Underwood Performs in Style for July 4th

Like many of our favorite celebrities, Underwood documented her Fourth of July celebrations with fans.

For the occasion, she performed at the John Deere Classic in Silvis, Illinois, wearing a red tank top embroidered with gems all over.

She tucked the garment into her high-waisted shorts of the same color that were decorated with studs. Underwood paired the ensemble with matching red cowboy boots with tassels.

For parts of her performance, the 43-year-old wrapped herself in a suede jacket with studs and a star-shaped brooch.

Underwood accessorized herself with numerous bracelets, rings, and jeweled dangling earrings. She tied her signature long blonde hair up in a ponytail and rocked shimmery eyeshadow.

In the first slide, Underwood was captured from head to toe in front of a tour bus. She gazed to her right while holding on to a HiNote shaker bottle.

In a handful of other snaps, Underwood was snapped performing on stage, including one slide where she was joined by her guitarist Ed Eason.

“Such a great way to celebrate America yesterday in Silvis, IL at the @johndeereclassic !!!” she wrote in her caption.

“Everyone was decked out in their Stars and Stripes! Thanks for having us and thanks for enduring a little rain to get to that gorgeous evening!”

To accompany the post, Underwood used her hit “All-American Girl” from her 2007 album, “Carnival Ride.”

Fans Praise ‘Stunning’ Outfit

Following the upload, many of Underwood’s 13.1 million followers rushed to the comments to obsess over her look.

“You look amazing Carrie! Love the outfit!” one user wrote.

“Best legs in the business,” another person shared.

“That outfit is GORGEOUS!!” a third remarked.

“You are gorgeous!! You have the best legs!!” a fourth said.

“This outfit is STUNNING,” a fifth fan expressed.

Carrie ‘Honored’ to be a Part of Alan Jackson’s Farewell Concert

Last week, Underwood performed at Alan Jackson’s farewell concert and revealed to fans why it was a significant moment for her.

Taking to Instagram, she shared a photo of herself from when she was younger in front of a poster of him.

“Life has a way of coming full circle. The very first concert I ever attended was @officialalanjackson back in 1994, and it changed my life,” Underwood explained.

“This little girl posing in front of his poster could have never imagined she’d one day be standing on stage at his farewell concert, celebrating this legendary artist whose music has been such a big part of her life. What an incredible and unforgettable night. I soaked up every moment…and we all sang along to every word!” she continued.

“Thank you, Alan, for inspiring generations of artists and fans. It was truly an honor to be part of your special night.”