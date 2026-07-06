Simone Biles Looks Beautiful in Dramatic Maroon Gown at Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce’s Wedding in Photos

Olympic gymnast Simone Biles was among the star-studded guests who scored an invitation to the wedding of the year as Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce said “I do” at Madison Square Garden in New York City on July 3.

Biles elevated wedding guest fashion in a show-stopping maroon gown with metallic embellishments, while her husband, NFL player Jonathan Owens, coordinated her look with a matching suit jacket.

The “Dancing with the Stars” former contestant has long been a Swiftie, even using the pop star’s music during her Olympic routines.

Simone Biles Shares Jaw-Dropping Wedding Guest Look for Taylor Swift’s Big Day

Simone Biles took wedding guest fashion to the next level when she stepped out in a stunning maroon gown for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding at MSG in New York City.

According to InStyle, the Olympian’s beautiful gown was designed by Vietnamese designer Đỗ Long and featured cascading deep maroon leather fringe adorned with silver metallic eyelets. The stunning look also featured a halter neckline and a dramatic tulle train that flowed from the hip in the rich shade. She completed her look with matching colored heels and a similar colored clutch.

Biles’ husband, NFL star Jonathan Owens, matched his wife’s look by wearing a coordinating suit jacket in the same rich maroon color. Biles shared photos of the two posing together before the big day and a snap of the two in their car heading to MSG. Owens later shared several snapshots of the married couple in their glamorous outfits on Instagram.

“What a night ❤️ So grateful to be able to witness such a beautiful ceremony with so many amazing people. We love to celebrate love, a night we’ll truly never forget 🤞🏽 Congratulations to the couple!!! #T&T,” he captioned the photos.

In the comment section, fans shared how much they loved the couple’s look for the night. “Best dressed!! Other than the bride and groom of course 😍😍😍,” a comment read.

“🔥🔥🔥🔥man yall pulled this off flawlessly 👏👏 POW! 💥” Another fan wrote.

The outlet reported that Biles and her husband were among the 1,000 guests who scored an invite to the wedding of Swift and Kelce.

Biles Opens up About Recent Health Scare

Getty Simone Biles greets the fans during her Gymnastics Clinic at Youth Olympic Park Villa Soldati on October 9, 2025 in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

In June, the Olympic gymnast took to Instagram Stories to share with her nearly 12 million followers that she had endured a health scare, calling it “one of, if not the scariest experience of my life.”

Biles did not disclose what happened to her specifically, but opened up about how terrifying the ordeal was. “I’m not one to normally share things like this because I value privacy in today’s age,” Biles shared over a photo. “But almost dying wasn’t on my bingo card earlier this week.”

She also shared that Owens was not with her at the time, making it that much more frightening. She also shared that she would one day share her story with fans.

“I’ve been in bed resting this week, I’ll explain sooner or later but s/o to my close circle who reached out, checked in, visited & or sent flowers. Loooovveeee y’all,” she said.

The update comes as the Olympic champion remains undecided about competing in the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles.

“Whether on the apparatus or in the stands, I still don’t know that. But 2028 seems so far away, and my body is aging. I felt it in Paris,” she told L’Equipe (via Today) in April 2025.