Michael Strahan Details What Guests Felt at Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce’s Wedding

Michael Strahan described what it was like witnessing Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding day, offering a warm look back at the star‑heavy celebration.

The TV personality was part of the packed crowd that filled Madison Square Garden on July 3, where the couple exchanged vows in front of friends, family, and a slew of famous guests.

During the July 6 broadcast of Good Morning America, Strahan talked about the atmosphere and how the night unfolded. His co‑host Robin Roberts, who also attended the ceremony, chimed in to say the event felt “nice” and unexpectedly personal. She explained that Swift and Kelce’s strict ban on phones created a rare sense of calm, allowing everyone to be fully present.

“It was a lot of people, but if you ever want to feel what real love is, you felt it in that room,” Strahan said.

“It was really, really special,” he said, while Roberts added, “A real love story.”

George Stephanopoulos, 65, explained how the couple made MSG their own for their special day.

“[It was] as intimate as it could possibly be given that it was Madison Square Garden,” he said, according to PEOPLE. “Really this garden inside the Garden. Just so beautiful. It’s hard to imagine that a place that big and a wedding with such stars could feel so personal and so intimate.”

In a 2023 interview with TIME, Swift adorably explained how their relationship started when Kelce talked about the singer on his “New Heights” podcast.

“This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell,” she said at the time. “We started hanging out right after that. So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other. By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple. I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date.”

That call-out happened after Kelce attended a Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour stop. After the concert, he said on the podcast: “I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings,” Kelce said. “So I was a little butt-hurt I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her. I wanted to give Taylor Swift one with my number on it.”

But they eventually met up. She also previously explained what it meant to finally tell the world they were an item.

“When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care,” she told TIME. “The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone. And we’re just proud of each other.”

Ahead of the event, the couple shared love with several organizations. Swift and Kelce donated $26 million to 20 nonprofits ahead of their wedding. Their donations reportedly supported nine food banks, an animal‑welfare group focused on preventing cruelty, seven education‑based programs, and three children’s hospitals.