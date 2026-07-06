General Hospital’s Carly Blasts Josslyn and Points Out Major Hypocrisy?

With the General Hospital saga of Sidwell (Carlo Rota), Cullum (Andrew Hawkes), and their twisted Faison scheme nearing the rearview mirror, show fans are already starting to get an inkling that Josslyn (Eden McCoy) is not ready to give up her career as a WSB agent. Despite nearly getting killed in her off-the-books pursuit of Cullum and Sidwell, and seeing firsthand the long-term impact the WSB has had on Anna (Finola Hughes), Josslyn seems determined to continue being an agent — much to Carly’s (Laura Wright) chagrin.

Once Carly found out that Jack (Chris L. McKenna) manipulated Josslyn and recruited her into the “law-enforcement” agency, the Metro Court owner has been both livid and scared. Carly is angry that her daughter is actively putting herself in harm’s way and frightened that Mini Carly will one day be killed. Carly wrestling between these two feelings is likely going to be a long-term affair.

Josslyn Might Not Quit the WSB

ABC GENERAL HOSPITAL -Eden McCoy as Josslyn (Disney/Bahareh Ritter)

In the aftermath of Sidwell/Cullum chaos, Director Z (John Oliver) of the WSB has appeared rather impressed with the way Josslyn has carried herself through the ordeal. He further applauded her ability to negotiate Jason’s (Steve Burton) and Valentin’s (James Patrick Stuart) freedom.

Director Z has also had a run-in with Carly, who has demanded that the WSB relieve her oldest daughter of WSB duties. Carly may have a knack for getting the men in Port Charles to do as she pleases, but that’s not likely to apply to Director Z. By all indications so far, it appears Josslyn may remain an agent.

Carly Lashes Out at Josslyn?

Whether Josslyn keeps her continued work with the WSB a secret or she flat-out tells her mom she’s not quitting, Carly is bound to be upset should the news reach her. In their last few arguments, Josslyn has blasted her mother for her choice in romantics partners, Sonny (Maurice Bendard) and Valentin.

With Sonny in particular, Josslyn has talked about the Dimpled Kingpin’s years of putting his family members at risk and causing damage to Port Charles at large. She blames Sonny for Morgan’s (Bryan Craig) death, Michael’s (Rory Gibson) almost dying twice, and for the brutal beating Dex (Evan Hofer) took from Sonny when alive.

While Josslyn’s points are valid, Carly could easily point out that Josslyn staying with the WSB would be in no position to judge Sonny. The latter may be a crime boss of Port Charles, but viewers know that the WSB hasn’t exactly been the goodwill organization of justice over the years. In addition to Cullum using it to create a dangerous weapon based on Faison’s work, Valentin used it to smuggle guns into the city, and before that, Victor Cassadine (Charles Shaughnessy) used the organization for his own evil bidding.

Additionally, Josslyn continuing to play WSB hero could put some Port Charles residents in danger. With word getting out that she’s an agent, anyone connected to the people she’s helped to bring down, or anyone wanting to go after the WSB, could potentially go after Josslyn’s loved ones to make a point. That means Carly, Michael, Donna (Scarlett Spears), or any of Michael’s kids could find themselves in constant danger.

At this point, this is all theory. However, this sequence of events is certainly plausible. But hey, what do you think? Are Carly and Josslyn heading toward another blowup?