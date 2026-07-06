‘Bold & the Beautiful’ Spoilers: RJ Suffers Brutal Beating From Will, Sparking Ridge’s Wrath

“The Bold and the Beautiful” spoilers tease that Will Spencer (Crew Morrow) has done it again.

After previously punching RJ Forrester (Brayan Nicoletti) in the gut at the Bikini Bar, Will launches another brutal attack on his rival over Electra Forrester (Laneya Grace).

‘The Bold & the Beautiful’ Spoilers: Will & RJ’s Confrontation Turns Violent

This week, RJ shows up at the beach house just as Electra is about to leave Will. “The Bold and the Beautiful” spoilers tease that Will tries to stop Electra, but RJ intervenes and demands that he let her go.

Spoilers for the week show that the confrontation quickly turns violent as Will launches a brutal attack on RJ. RJ clearly has taken a beating, as his face is covered in bruises.

Electra stays by RJ’s side as she nurses him, which is sure to infuriate Will even more.

Ridge Takes Action

Following the altercation, Electra takes RJ back to the Forrester mansion. “The Bold and the Beautiful” spoilers tease that Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) is furious over what Will did to his son.

RJ assures his dad that he’s all right, but Ridge insists there’s nothing all right about what happened last night.

Electra chimes in and says she’s glad RJ wasn’t seriously hurt. “Could have been. Could have had a concussion or worse,” Ridge claps back.

“We took him to the hospital last night, and Finn said that he’s okay,” Electra tells Ridge.

“The Bold and the Beautiful” spoilers tease that Ridge tells RJ he was lucky his injuries weren’t serious before demanding to know how things got so out of hand.

“How do you think? My cousin gets upset,” RJ replies.

Electra believes the confrontation could have been avoided if Ridge had talked to Will. However, RJ makes it clear that he doesn’t need his father to fight his battles for him.

“No, I’m not going to do that. We have to do something before this gets worse,” Ridge tells RJ.

Later in the week, Ridge tries to change Electra’s opinion of Will. As if that weren’t enough, the Forrester patriarch takes matters into his own hands by confronting Bill Spencer (Don Diamont).

‘The Bold & the Beautiful’ Weekly Spoilers (July 6-10)

Here’s a quick look at what’s ahead this week on “The Bold and the Beautiful.”

Monday, July 6: Electra comes to a heartbreaking decision; Liam makes a shocking discovery.

Tuesday, July 7: Ridge delivers an ultimatum to Electra; As tensions continue to rise, Finn does his best to support Steffy.

Wednesday, July 8: Ridge attempts to sway Electra’s opinion about Will; Sheila makes her true intentions unmistakably clear.

Thursday, July 9: Finn is caught off guard by an unexpected visitor; Sheila and Deacon’s marriage officially comes to an end.

Friday, July 10: Ridge takes matters into his own hands with Bill; Finn is once again caught in the middle; Taylor begins to question whether Sheila has truly changed.

Watch the latest episodes of “The Bold and the Beautiful” weekdays on CBS and Paramount+.