‘Young & the Restless’ Spoilers (July 6): Patty Frames Diane – Phyllis Dates Matt

“The Young and the Restless” spoilers for Monday, July 6, reveal that Phyllis helps Matt start a new chapter.

Audra stirs up more trouble for Sienna. Meanwhile, things go from bad to worse for Diane and Jack.

On Monday, Matt thanks Phyllis for helping him out with Cane. “The Young and the Restless” spoilers say the redhead asks why Victor is making him be friends with Cane.

Matt lies that he only wants to make new friends simply because he’s new in town. But Phyllis insists Cane is not the right person to be friends with.

Matt asks if Phyllis thinks he should turn to her instead of Cane for friendship. Then, he invites her to The Shadow Room.

After a brief exchange with Noah, Matt asks Phyllis why she’s always defending him. She admits she likes their friendship.

“You are really hot, and I think it kinda clouds my judgement,” Matt replies. Phyllis says she’ll go on a date with him.

Diane & Kyle Find a Wounded Jack

At the Abbott mansion, Diane and Kyle hear a noise coming from the dining room. They soon discover it’s Jack, who tugged on the tablecloth to get their attention.

“The Young and the Restless” spoilers tease that Kyle and Diane find Jack bleeding out on the floor. They call 911 and are surprised that someone else has already called them.

Diane spots the bloody butcher knife and immediately knows Patty is the culprit. “Patty did this!” she tells Kyle. “What if she’s still in the house?”

‘The Young & the Restless’ Spoilers: Patty Accuses Diane

When the cops arrive, Kyle tells Detective Burrow that Patty stabbed Jack and that she may still be inside the house.

Upstairs, cops find Patty covered in blood and hiding behind the bed. She claims Diane slashed her and stabbed Jack.

Meanwhile, paramedics take an unconscious Jack to the hospital. Then, Patty comes downstairs with the cops. She asks Detective Burrow if Jack is okay, and Diane loses it.

“You did this, you crazy [expletive]!” Diane shouts at Patty. But the unhinged woman flips the story and pins her crime on Diane.

“Poor Jack, how could you do this to him?!” Patty says, pretending to be horrified.

Patty lies some more and insists that Diane came in and tried to kill her and Jack. She says she escaped from her therapist and points out the blood on her hands.

Diane says she’s insane and that everything she’s saying is a lie. The two women argue some more, and Detective Burrow has had enough.

“Neither one of you are going anyplace until I can get to the bottom of this,” he demands.

Watch the latest “The Young and the Restless” episodes weekdays on CBS and Paramount+.