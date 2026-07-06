Prince Harry Is Traveling to the U.K. Without Meghan Markle — Here’s Why

Prince Harry is set to travel to London next week without his wife, Meghan Markle. This new shift came after an unresolved dispute over police protection.

Additionally, the Duke of Sussex had reportedly hoped to bring children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, along. However, a change in plans means he’ll be traveling alone. This means Meghan’s first trip to the United Kingdom since Queen Elizabeth II’s death in September 2022 has been scrapped.

Here’s Why Prince Harry Will Travel to the United Kingdom Solo

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According to “Good Morning America,” Prince Harry will not be accompanied by Meghan Markle and their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, due to security concerns. “Harry was told he would not get taxpayer-funded police protection,” the GMA report claimed.

Archie and Lilibet have not been to the UK since 2022. That was the same year their mother, Meghan Markle, also last visited the country. “It looks as if the children’s long-awaited reunion with their grandfather, King Charles will now not happen.”

Victoria Murphy, a contributing editor for Town & Country, shared her thoughts with GMA. “This started as a positive story about Harry bringing his children to the UK to see their grandfather, the king, for the first time in four years.”

“Everything has been thrown up in the air,” Murphy continued. “The story is totally dominated by this security row.”

Prince Harry Will Visit The U.K. to Kick Off A Year Until The Invictus Games

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According to The New York Times, “The trip to London was canceled for Harry’s American-born wife, Meghan, and the couple’s children. After the British authorities confirmed that the family would not receive publicly funded security, and Harry’s own security team raised concerns.”

“The trip is expected to include a number of public appearances beginning on Tuesday. As well as a visit to the northern city of Birmingham to mark the one-year countdown to the 2027 Invictus Games,” the NYT added.

It was previously reported that the family was . However, the NYT said that Buckingham Palace did not extend said invitation to the couple and their children.

However, there is still a chance the family will reunite in the U.K. Harry will head to Birmingham, England, the location of the next Invictus Games, it was reported.

According to the royal family’s website, Prince Harry’s Invictus Games were conceived after the royal attended the Warrior Games in the United States in 2013. He saw firsthand how competing in sports could benefit wounded servicemen and women in their recovery.

Harry said, “I have witnessed first-hand how the power of sport can positively impact the lives of wounded, injured, and sick servicemen and women in their journey of recovery.”

“I am extremely proud that we are bringing an event like this to the UK. I believe it can have a long-lasting impact on the well-being of those who have served their nations so bravely.”