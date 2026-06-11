Meghan Markle Shares Sweet Photo Showing Early Days of Romance With Prince Harry

The romantic relationship between Meghan Markle and Prince Harry may well be one of the most talked about in royal history and has certainly had its fair share of controversies. However, few can genuinely question the love they share for each other.

That’s all the more evident from a recent photograph that the Duchess of Sussex posted to her social media accounts, giving followers a throwback glimpse of the pair not long after they first began dating.

Meghan Markle Offers an Early Look at the Royal Relationship

Posted to her personal Instagram account as part of a carousel of images from the last few months that show herself, Prince Harry, and their children seemingly enjoying the spring weather, the older photograph offers a rare look back at the early days of their relationship.

In the black and white image, which is dated March 31, 2017, Markle can be seen sitting next to the Duke of Sussex. Her arm embraces him across the shoulders and the pair sit with their heads touching.

The date from the image suggests that it was taken before the public was fully aware of their relationship, months before they eventually announced their engagement. It also took place while Markle was still appearing on the legal drama series “Suits.”

It also serves as a reminder of how much life has changed for the royal couple over the last 10 years. They have since married, had two children, stepped back from royal duties, and moved away from the United Kingdom to begin a less public life in California.

Meghan and Harry Have Built a New Life Since Stepping Back From Royal Duties

Getty Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend the 75th NBA All-Star Game at Intuit Dome on February 15, 2026 in Inglewood, California.

Following on from their highly publicized and celebrated wedding in 2018, which was watched by millions around the world, the couple had two children in Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. They left their home at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor in 2020 at the same time that they announced that they were stepping back from royal duties.

This started a new chapter in their life, moving permanently to California where they have been able to raise Archie and Lilibet out of the gaze of the public eye. However, in recent years, Markle has shown a willingness to give her social media followers some insight into the family’s home life.

In the latest batch of photographs released to her Instagram account, the Duchess of Sussex also included a number of images of her children. This included a picture of Prince Harry playing soccer with his son Archie and Lilibet wearing a Beyoncé t-shirt.

Other images included Meghan preparing freshly picked food and their dog relaxing in the garden. Two other images show a nest of small birds that emerged from eggs found near their home.

Since relocating to California, both Harry and Meghan have continued to stay in the public eye with their involvement in a number of business ventures and charitable projects. They have also taken part in several Netflix series and released a number of books and other products.