Royal Experts Predict Prince William Will End Nearly 700-Year-Old Royal Tradition When He Takes the Throne

Prince William has long spoken about modernizing the monarchy, and royal observers believe some of Britain’s oldest traditions could face new scrutiny when he eventually becomes king.

The Prince of Wales recently made headlines for comments about embracing change, while royal experts discussed whether certain historic ceremonies could look different under his future reign.

At the same time, William is already overseeing significant changes within the Duchy of Cornwall, offering another glimpse into his approach to leadership and modernization.

Prince William Questions Whether Some Royal Traditions Are Still Fit for Purpose

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During a discussion on HELLO!’s “A Right Royal Podcast,” royal commentators examined how William’s approach to the monarchy differs from previous generations.

One topic that emerged was Garter Day, a centuries-old ceremony dating back to 1348 when King Edward III established the Order of the Garter.

The annual event remains one of the most traditional ceremonies on the royal calendar. Members wear elaborate velvet and ermine robes, feathered hats, and participate in a formal procession at Windsor Castle.

HELLO! royal editor Emily Nash suggested William may view such traditions differently.

“I would say [William] is less comfortable with that degree of pomp and pageantry,” Nash said.

Telegraph royal editor Hannah Furness agreed that William often evaluates royal traditions through a modern lens.

“I think by instinct he is very savvy about what the monarchy is going to look like in the modern world and probably views things like these very traditional ceremonies through the lens of, ‘What does his generation think about it, what do the next generation think about it?'” Furness said.

She also noted that ceremonies like Garter Day remain important to the institution.

“But he is also a member of the Royal Family and if you believe in the monarchy, these things are the heart of the monarchy,” she added.

While there is no indication William plans to eliminate the tradition, royal commentators believe he could reassess how some longstanding customs fit into a modern monarchy.

The Prince of Wales Says Change Is Part of His Vision for the Monarchy

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William has publicly discussed his desire to evolve the monarchy while respecting its history.

During an appearance on Apple TV’s “The Reluctant Traveler” in 2025, he spoke candidly about his approach.

“I think it’s safe to say that change is on my agenda. Change for good. And I embrace that and I enjoy that change. I don’t fear it,” William said.

The Prince of Wales explained that he sees opportunities to adapt royal institutions while preserving meaningful traditions.

“That’s the bit that excites me, is the idea of being able to bring some change,” he continued.

William also emphasized that not every tradition should disappear.

Clarifying that he is not seeking “overly radical change,” he acknowledged the role history plays within the monarchy.

“But there’s also points where you look at tradition and go, ‘Is that still fit for purpose today? Is that still the right thing to do? Are we still doing and having the most impact we could be having?’ So, I like to question things is what I’m really getting at.”

Prince William Already Making Major Changes to the Duchy of Cornwall

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William’s willingness to rethink traditional structures is already visible through his leadership of the Duchy of Cornwall.

According to The Times, the future king is preparing a long-term plan that could see roughly 20% of the estate sold over the next decade.

The sales could generate an estimated $670 million in proceeds, helping fund housing developments, environmental initiatives, and renewable energy projects.

Established in 1337, the Duchy of Cornwall was created to provide income for the heir to the throne. Today, the estate is valued at more than $1.3 billion and provides William with annual private income estimated at nearly $31 million.

Duchy chief executive Will Bax explained that the organization is focused on creating measurable community impact.

“If we don’t see an opportunity for positive impact, then perhaps we don’t need to be a part of that place,” Bax told The Times.

“But where there is social need and where there is environmental challenge and where there is an opportunity to enable change, then we’ll be a great partner in working with people to achieve that.”

William has expressed a similar philosophy.

“We’re not the traditional landowner… we want to be more than that. There is so much good we can do. I’m trying to make sure I’m prioritizing stuff that’s going to make people’s lives, living in those areas, better,” he said, according to the BBC.