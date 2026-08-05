Adam Sandler’s ‘Grown Ups 3’ Gets Major Update With New Behind-the-Scenes Footage

“I want to get chocolate wasted!’

For fans who have been patiently waiting for another of Adam Sandler’s iconic Grown Ups movies to hit screens following the sequel’s release in 2013, things are looking up! The movie is currently being filmed, with a local New Jersey account sharing videos of the set at Rod’s Steak & Seafood inside The Madison Hotel.

“After speaking directly with a member of the production crew on-site, we can confirm that Grown Ups 3 is currently filming at Rod’s Steak & Seafood inside The Madison Hotel. The third installment of the hit comedy franchise was officially announced by Netflix earlier this year and is now in production,” Morristown Media captioned the video. “According to the crew member, Adam Sandler is expected to be on-site during filming. If you’re in the area, you may notice production vehicles, equipment, and increased activity around the hotel. We’ll continue sharing updates if additional cast members or filming locations are confirmed. “

And while an official release date hasn’t been set, the movie will be available on Netflix. No cast announcements have been made, but Sandler, Chris Rock, Spade, James, and Rob Schneider are rumored to be returning.

Grown Ups Was Released In 2010

Play

In 2010, Sandler teamed up with Kevin James, Chris Rock, David Spade, and Rob Schneider, following five childhood friends. The movie begins with a flashback of the five, who won a basketball championship together and went on to celebrate with their coach at a beautiful lake house. Fast forward 30 years, and Sandler’s character, Lenny Feder, is a successful Hollywood agent and is married to a fashion designer, with the two sharing three children. As for James, he plays Eric Lamonsoff, the co-owner of a lawn furniture company who is married and has two children. Then there’s Rock, who portrays Kurt McKenzie, a stay-at-home father who is married to Deanne, who is played by Maya Rudolph, and they share two children with Deanna being pregnant with the couple’s third. Spade, who plays Marcus Higgins, is a womanizer, while Rob Hilliard, played by Schneider, is married to a much older woman Gloria, which marks his fourth marriage.

The five are reunited after their coach, the Buzzer, dies and have a weekend of fun at the lakehouse, which Feder rented for the entire group.

Then, in 2013, Sandler, James, Rock, and Spade got together again for the sequel, which shows Sandler’s character, Feder, having relocated his family to his hometown and is back with the group, with the guys getting up to no good (and lots of fun adventures).

Adam Sandler’s Co-Writer Tim Herlihy Teased The Film After ‘Happy Gilmore 2’ Success

Play

In an interview with the Hollywood Reporter, Sandler’s co-writer Tim Herlihy was asked if the success of “Happy Gilmore 2” after so many years since the original movie’s release, could open the door for a “Grown Ups 3”

“This throws it open,” he explained. “Obviously, a lot of our older movies, we’ve lost castmembers, like in this one, and sometimes it’s hard to imagine doing it without them. Definitely not sure we want to just be in the business of doing sequels to movies. (Laughs.) But the response to this and the way people have embraced it definitely makes it more exciting, if we were to do that.”