Martha Stewart, 85, Gets Her Swimsuit on & Looks Gorgeous in Hot Tub Photo

Martha Stewart celebrated her 85th birthday on Monday, August 3, and the day after, on Tuesday, August 4, she posted a photo of herself looking absolutely gorgeous! In the picture the celebrity chef shared on Instagram, she is wearing a black swimsuit and sitting in a hot tub.

Martha Stewart Impresses Fans With Her Hot Tub Photo

In the caption, Stewart shared her thoughts, writing, “I am going to use this amazing hot tub every single day I am in maine. Invigorating restorative Therapeutic relaxing.” Fans flooded the comment section with their thoughts, with many complimenting Stewart on her incredible appearance.

“Okay queen,” a fan wrote. “so AMAZING OF YOU!!! I HOPE YOU HAD AN AMAZING BIRTHDAY YESTERDAY!!,” another person shared. Other reactions include, “Iconic,” “The perfect hot tub too!! Beautiful property Martha!,” “Please share more pics of the pool. I’m sure it’s GORGEOUS!,” and “Get it grrrrl.”

Despite being in the hot tub in the sun, the “The Martha Stewart Show” star takes great care of her skin, and one of her tips for healthy aging is to emphasize the importance of sun protection. “The sun’s UV rays are notoriously damaging, and SPF is easily your best defense against visible signs of aging like laxity, sun spots, and wrinkling,” her Martha Stewart website reads. “It can also prevent skin cancer. Martha applies SPF daily, and it undoubtedly plays a huge role in her youthful appearance.”

Martha Stewart Embraces Aging & Living Well

Stewart has had an incredible career: she has built an empire and secured icon status in the food industry; she has been the face of several shows, including Netflix’s 2024 documentary titled “Martha” and the long-running show “Martha Stewart Living.”

She has celebrity friends, including Snoop Dogg, has published cookbooks, founded businesses, and secured a fortune. Despite working hard, Stewart is healthy and fit, and living life without regrets. “Aging isn’t something I think about. How old I am, slowing down, retiring — I just don’t dwell on that,” she said in a 2023 interview with AARP. “People talk about aging successfully, but I think of it as living gracefully and living to the absolute fullest. I’m about trying new things and learning new things every single day, staying fresh, being interesting and interested, staying curious, staying busy, developing new friendships.”

She shared how she wakes up very early, often around 4 a.m.; she reads the news, does Pilates three times a week, rides horses, enjoys the outdoors, and travels. Good genetics run in the family, and Stewart is inspired by her mother, who passed away in her nineties. “My mother was my idol, because she was so vibrant and healthy and strong. She had six children, lived to 93, and was the ultimate example of successful living,” she said.

In her interview, Stewart also wanted to make an empowering point about aging. “The idea is that aging is not about dying, it’s about living well. Because people are aging so differently now. The average life span has increased,” she said.