Are Tessa and Mariah Endgame? ‘The Young and the Restless’ Fans Weigh In After Camryn Grimes’ Return

Camryn Grimes is officially back in Genoa City as Mariah Copeland, and longtime “The Young and the Restless” fans couldn’t be happier. After spending months away from the canvas, Mariah has finally returned home, but while viewers are celebrating her comeback, many are already wondering what comes next, especially for her relationship with Tessa Porter (Cait Fairbanks). Read on to see how “Y&R” fans reacted to Grimes’ long-awaited return.

Camryn Grimes Returns to ‘The Young and the Restless’ as Mariah

As longtime “The Young and the Restless” fans know, Mariah spent time away at an intensive psychiatric treatment facility following a mental health breakdown and the legal trouble that followed.

Now, she’s officially back in Genoa City.

Camryn Grimes shared the exciting news with fans on Instagram, posting a clip from Mariah’s return alongside the caption, “She’s baaaaaack…”

The announcement immediately sparked an outpouring of excitement from viewers who have been eagerly waiting for Mariah’s return.

‘The Young and the Restless’ Fans Are Thrilled to See Camryn Grimes Back

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Many “Y&R” fans welcomed Grimes back with heartfelt messages, saying they had been counting down the days until Mariah returned.

“We’ve been waiting months for this moment. Welcome back, Cam!” one fan wrote.

Another commented, “About damn time! Great having you back on our screen, Camryn. I’m ready for more scenes between you and Sharon—the best mother/daughter duo on daytime TV.”

Others couldn’t get over how good the actress looked.

“So great to have you back! And you look fabulous, by the way,” one fan wrote.

Another added, “I’m thrilled that you are back!!! Welcome home!”

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Several viewers also expressed hope that Mariah’s return would lead to bigger storylines.

“I hope they give you a great storyline! I love the ‘Mariah’ character,” one fan commented.

Fans Are Already Hoping for a Mariah and Tessa Reunion

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While “The Young and the Restless” viewers were excited to see Mariah back in Genoa City, many admitted they’re already looking ahead to the next chapter of her story: her reunion with Tessa.

One fan wrote, “Now we just need Tessa and Aria back.”

Another added, “It’s about time! I’m ready to see her and Tessa again.”

Others said they’re eager to see the family reunited.

“So incredibly happy to see you back again and looking forward to seeing what’s in store for Mariah, Tessa and baby girl Aria,” one viewer commented.

Some fans are also hoping Cait Fairbanks returns to the soap soon.

“Welcome back Camryn and Mariah! Tessa and Cait hopefully are a fast follow. Hopefully more Teriah onscreen incoming in the fall,” one fan wrote.

Another simply commented, “Great, now bring back @caitfairbanks.”

Others are hoping the writers take time to rebuild Mariah and Tessa’s relationship after everything they’ve endured.

“I just hope they give you and Tessa a chance to rebuild the love and relationship. So much has happened between them. My girl is back,” one fan wrote.

Another echoed the sentiment, commenting, “So great to see you back. I really missed you. Just wish we would see Tessa back onscreen with you.”

Whether Mariah and Tessa can repair their marriage remains to be seen. However, one thing is already clear: “The Young and the Restless” fans are thrilled to have Camryn Grimes back in Genoa City, and they’re hoping Tessa won’t be far behind.