It’s Been 5 Years Since ‘Crossword Mysteries’ Ended, How to Watch All 5 Movies Right Now

If you’re a Hallmark mystery fan, there’s a good chance you remember “Crossword Mysteries.” The movie series featured five movies, released between 2019 and 2021. It followed crossword puzzle editor Tess Harper (Lacey Chabert) as she found herself getting involved in one murder investigation after another, usually alongside Detective Logan O’Connor (Brennan Elliott). Fellow Hallmark star Barbara Niven also appeared as Tess’s aunt, Candace Harper.

Here’s everything you need to know about watching the “Crossword Mysteries” movies in order, plus what we know about the possibility of a sixth movie.

All 5 ‘Crossword Mysteries’ Movies in Order

There are five movies in the “Crossword Mysteries” series, and thankfully, they were released in chronological order. So, if you want to watch Tess and Logan’s story from the beginning, this is where you should start.

1. “Crossword Mysteries: A Puzzle to Die For” — March 10, 2019

The first movie introduced viewers to Tess and Logan and their very different approaches to solving a murder.

“After several of her puzzles are linked to the murder of an art gallery owner, a crossword puzzle editor teams up with a no nonsense detective to stop a killer in their midst.” (Hallmark)

This is where the partnership between Tess and Logan begins, making it the obvious starting point for anyone watching the movies for the first time.

2. “Crossword Mysteries: Proposing Murder” — October 13, 2019

Tess dives into another murder investigation, this time involving a friend who was about to propose.

“Tess dives into Logan’s murder investigation of her friend who was about to propose. As she grows closer to the truth, she fears it could ruin everyone’s happily ever after.” (Hallmark)

By this point, Tess is already proving that she’s not going to sit back and let Logan handle the investigation without her getting involved.

3. “Crossword Mysteries: Abracadaver” — January 5, 2020

The third installment takes Tess and Logan into the world of magic when a magician at the Magic Manor winds up dead during Tess’s birthday celebration.

“During her birthday celebration, Tess and Logan find themselves swept up in a world that isn’t always what it seems when the headlining magician at the Magic Manor winds up dead.” (Hallmark)

Honestly, this one is a fun change of scenery for the pair as they try to figure out exactly what happened.

4. “Crossword Mysteries: Terminal Descent” — February 14, 2021

After a bit of a break, Tess and Logan returned for another mystery involving technology.

“When Tess prepares for a crossword challenge against a super computer, the engineer behind it is murdered, spurring her and Logan to seek answers before they become the next victims.” (Hallmark)

Yep, another crossword competition and another murder means Tess and Logan have plenty to keep them busy.

5. “Crossword Mysteries: Riddle Me Dead” — April 11, 2021

The fifth and most recent movie brought Tess into the world of television game shows.

“Tess gets invited to be a part of a popular game show, but when the host is unexpectedly murdered, she and Detective Logan O’Connor seek to uncover who was behind it all.” (Hallmark)

Unfortunately, this is where the “Crossword Mysteries” story currently ends.

Will There Be a ‘Crossword Mysteries’ Movie 6?

Let’s be real, this is probably the part longtime fans are most interested in. It has been more than five years since “Riddle Me Dead” was released, and there still hasn’t been an official announcement for a sixth “Crossword Mysteries” movie.

That doesn’t necessarily mean the franchise is over forever, though.

Lacey Chabert addressed the future of the series during Christmas Con 2022, per People, saying:

“I’m really proud of the five movies and I love where they’ve taken the characters, finally solving the murder and having a romantic ending… I don’t know what the future holds for Crossword exactly. We’ll just have to wait and see.”

That certainly wasn’t a confirmation that another movie was coming, but it also wasn’t exactly a definitive goodbye to Tess and Logan.

Brennan Elliott has also made it clear that he has plenty of love for his time playing Logan. EntertainmentNow recently reported that Elliott took to Instagram to share his thoughts on the character, and fans on that post practically begged Hallmark to bring the films back.

It seems like the interest is still there, especially for those who enjoyed watching Tess and Logan’s relationship develop throughout the series.

And honestly, it’s easy to see why fans would want another movie.

Chabert and Elliott previously appeared together in “A Christmas Melody” (2015) as well as the three “All of My Heart” movies. Then, after the fifth “Crossword Mysteries” movie, the two stars reunited for “His & Hers” (2024). That brings their total to 10 Hallmark projects together..

Let’s be real, though, seeing Chabert and Elliott together in another Hallmark movie isn’t quite the same as seeing Tess and Logan back on a new case.

Where to Watch the ‘Crossword Mysteries’ Movies

For now, fans will have to settle for revisiting the five movies that already exist. The good news is that they’re all available in a collection on Hallmark+, so there’s nothing stopping anyone from starting with “A Puzzle to Die For” and binge-watching the entire series from beginning to end.

It seems like there are still plenty of fans who would happily watch Tess and Logan come back if Hallmark ever decides to give them another mystery to solve. Yep, after more than five years, another “Crossword Mysteries” movie would certainly be a welcome surprise.