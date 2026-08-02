Brennan Elliott Shares a Heartfelt Message to Fans Calling for More ‘Crossword Mysteries’ Movies

“Crossword Mysteries” fans haven’t been shy about sharing what they’d like to see next, and Brennan Elliott wants them to know their voices aren’t going unheard. The Hallmark favorite recently took to social media to thank viewers for their continued support of the beloved mystery franchise and to respond to the growing chorus of fans hoping for more.

While Elliott made it clear there aren’t any new “Crossword Mysteries” projects to announce just yet, he also didn’t hide his enthusiasm for the idea of stepping back into Detective Logan O’Connor’s shoes. The actor shared how much it means to him that fans continue to champion the series and made it clear he’d be happy to revisit the character if the opportunity ever comes along.

The “Crossword Mysteries” franchise follows newspaper crossword editor Tess Harper (Lacey Chabert) and NYPD detective Logan O’Connor (Elliott) as they team up to solve unexpected homicides using word clues and puzzles, per Hallmark Mystery.

Elliott Would ‘Love’ to Bring Detective Logan O’Connor Back to the Screen

“Happy Sunday #brennies,” Elliott greeted fans in the caption of his August 2 Instagram post. “Just had to give a huge THANKYOU and that I hear you all wanting more #crosswordmysteries movies. I’m sure @hallmarkchannel hears you too.”

He continued, “I will let you all know if I hear anything, but just wanted to say that I am so glad you all enjoy this series so much and I’d love to bring the character of this guy #detectiveloganoconnor back to your screens. Here is to that maybe happening some day! But touches my heart how much you all love it and want many more.”

Fans in the comments couldn’t contain their excitement over the possibility of another installation in the “Crossword Mysteries” series:

“I can rewatch any of them anytime!! Would be so cool to have more Hallmark with new characters for Brennan..please Hallmark?!? 🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟”

“Yes!! To more Crossword Mysteries. You and Lacey make a great team. And I’m definitely voting for MORE episodes. Thank you! ❤️”

“We sure hope so. I think you and Lacey have the best matched acting chemistry i have ever seen. Everything just clicks. 👏🙌fingers 🤞 crossed.”

“Thank Brennan! It’s always great to watch them on reruns. It was such a great mystery series and you and Lacey work so well together in all your movies!”

“They are bringing back Garage Sale Mysteries & looks good for Mystery 101. So why not Crossword Mysteries it was a hit & would like to see Detective Logan & Tess relationship grow! Ok @hallmarkchannel please make the fans of @brennanelliott2 & @thereallacey happy!!! Please Hallmark want Brennan in a Christmas movie this year. Please!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️”

Elliott Made His Return to Hallmark This Year With ‘A Castle of Our Own’

“A Castle of Our Own,” which premiered on June 27, 2026, marked Elliott’s first project for the network following the tragic death of his wife, Camilla Row, who passed away in March 2025 following a courageous nine-year journey with stage 4 gastric cancer.

The actor shared the news of her passing in an emotional Instagram post from March 22, 2025 where he wrote, “It is with a soul crushing devastated heart that my beloved wife #cami passed away at 5:28 this morning. Our babies and I lost our rock, a person who not only was the love of my life,my soulmate,my best friend and lover but the toughest strongest fearless person I have ever met in my life and the greatest mother to her babies.”

Elliott and Row share two children: a son, Liam, and a daughter, Luna.

Prior to the premiere of “A Castle of Our Own” on June 27, Elliott shared a heartfelt message to his fans.

“Returning to set for A Castle of Our Own wasn’t just about making another movie, it was about rediscovering a part of myself I wasn’t sure I’d ever find again,” Elliott wrote in the caption of his June 27 Instagram post.



“I’m grateful for the opportunity to talk about this beautiful film, what it meant to return to work, and how this chapter of my life has changed me both personally and professionally,” Elliott continued.

He reflected on what the last year has taught him, which is that “grief doesn’t disappear, it simply becomes part of who you are.”

“But I’ve also learned that healing isn’t about leaving someone behind,” Elliott added. “It’s about finding the courage to laugh again, to feel connected again, and to embrace joy without guilt. The love and memories never leave us, they walk beside us, making us stronger, more compassionate, and, for me, a more present actor and storyteller.”