Amy Schumer Posts White-Themed Hangout with Jennifer Aniston & Courteney Cox 

Amy Schumer is giving fans a rare look at her famous circle of friends.

The comedian took to Instagram on Sunday, Aug. 2, to share a fun group photo featuring herself alongside Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox.

All About the Cute Post With Schumer’s Famous Friends

The trio appeared to embrace an all-white dress code for the gathering, posing together in coordinating white outfits as they smiled for the camera.

Adding to the nostalgic vibe, Schumer paired the post with the iconic Golden Girls theme song, “Thank You for Being a Friend.”

She later reshared the image to her Instagram Stories, adding a playful caption that read, “Cute coven.”

While Schumer didn’t reveal where or when the get-together took place, fans were quick to celebrate seeing the three stars together.

The gathering comes after Schumer spent the past several days documenting a relaxing vacation on social media.

Just one day before posting the group shot, the comedian shared a series of unfiltered photos taken aboard a luxury boat.

Wearing a colorful floral bikini top with cream-colored ruched bottoms, Schumer smiled confidently while soaking up the sunshine.

“I never knew there would be days like this,” she wrote alongside the photos before adding, “No filter as per ushe.”

The candid snapshots showed the actress embracing a makeup-free look with naturally curly, wet hair and oversized pink sunglasses while enjoying time on the water.

Schumer has been increasingly open about her health journey in recent years, frequently sharing candid updates with fans and encouraging others to embrace themselves while celebrating progress rather than perfection.

Aniston Has Been On Vacation

Meanwhile, Aniston has also been making headlines thanks to her own European getaway.

The “Friends” star was recently photographed vacationing off the coast of Spain with boyfriend Jim Curtis.

During the trip, the pair were seen sharing affectionate moments aboard a yacht in Mallorca, including kissing and embracing while relaxing on deck.

Aniston wore a brown bikini top paired with white linen shorts as she spent time with Curtis, who wrapped an arm around her while the actress affectionately touched his hair during the outing.

The vacation also turned into something of a celebrity gathering.

Courteney Cox joined Aniston for part of the trip, along with actor Pedro Pascal and filmmaker Judd Apatow. The group reportedly spent time lounging on the yacht while also kayaking and snorkeling together.

Aniston and Curtis recently celebrated another relationship milestone as well, marking one year together.

Although Schumer’s latest Instagram post didn’t reveal whether the all-white gathering took place during Aniston’s European vacation or elsewhere, fans were delighted to see the trio together.

The comments quickly filled with excitement from followers who loved seeing Schumer, Aniston and Cox sharing the same frame.

Between Schumer’s carefree vacation photos, Aniston’s romantic European getaway and Cox continuing to spend time with her longtime friend, the latest social media updates offered fans a glimpse at several Hollywood stars enjoying a little downtime together before returning to their busy schedules.