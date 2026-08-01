Jennifer Aniston, 57, Kisses Boyfriend Jim Curtis During Yacht Getaway in Spain (PHOTOS)

Jennifer Aniston and Jim Curtis are enjoying another memorable summer together. The award-winning actress, 57, shared a kiss with her 50-year-old boyfriend while vacationing aboard a luxury yacht off Mallorca, Spain.

The affectionate moment was captured as the couple relaxed with a group of famous friends during their European getaway.

Jennifer Aniston and Jim Curtis Share a Kiss in Mallorca

According to new photos obtained by TMZ and Daily Mail, Aniston wore a dark bikini top with white shorts for the latest outing. She completed her relaxed vacation look with sunglasses and a black hat. Curtis stayed close as the pair chatted and exchanged a kiss on the deck. The Friends alum later headed onto the water in a pedal kayak. She appeared at ease as she explored the coastline before returning to the yacht.

The couple’s guests included longtime Aniston friend Jason Bateman, model Christian Hogue and stylist Jamie Mizrahi.

The group has spent several days enjoying the Mediterranean aboard the Rising Sun, a 138-meter yacht regularly used by Hollywood stars, as reported by Majorca Daily Bulletin.

Jennifer Aniston Keeps Up Her Fitness Routine at Sea

The latest photographs follow an earlier yacht outing with Courteney Cox and Pedro Pascal. Aniston wore a black bikini top and bright pink bottoms as she kayaked and spent time on deck, while Cox prepared to swim, People reported.

Aniston also found time for a workout. She held a plank on the deck while the yacht moved through the water, proving that vacation had not interrupted her fitness routine.

The exercise offered another glimpse at the discipline behind her famously strong physique. Aniston has spoken openly about moving away from grueling workouts and choosing routines built around consistency, mobility and strength.

How Jennifer Aniston and Jim Curtis Became a Couple

Mallorca holds special meaning for Aniston and Curtis. The pair first sparked romance speculation after they were photographed together on a yacht near the Spanish island in July 2025.

Aniston confirmed the relationship on Instagram that November with a black-and-white photograph of the couple embracing. She marked Curtis’ birthday by calling him “my love” and “Cherished ❤️.”

Curtis later explained how their friendship became romantic during a January appearance on Today.

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“We were just introduced by friends. That’s it. We found out that we had mutual friends and we started to just chat,” he said, according to Page Six.

Curtis said they spent considerable time talking before the relationship changed, allowing their connection to develop naturally.

The Couple Shares a Love of Wellness and Close Friends

Fitness has reportedly become another important part of their relationship. “She genuinely loves working out,” a source told Star. “It’s not just a means to an end for her, so being able to share that with Jim is very special.”The couple recently celebrated more than a year together. On July 1, Aniston included Curtis in a collection of personal summer photographs featuring Naomi Watts, Billy Crudup, Amanda Anka and Bateman.

“Incoming summer dumper! ☀️❤️🥰,” she captioned the Instagram post.

Aniston’s longtime friend Sandra Bullock summed up the romantic collection in the comments, writing, “Every view, perfection ❤️.”