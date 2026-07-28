Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox Enjoy Sun-Soaked Yacht Trip in Mallorca

Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox are proving nearly 30 years after “Friends” first aired that their real-life bond hasn’t faded one bit. As per photos obtained by TMZ and The Daily Mail on Tuesday, July 28, the longtime friends were spotted enjoying a yacht trip off Mallorca, joined by “The Last of Us” star Pedro Pascal.

Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox’s Summer Getaway Includes Pedro Pascal

In the photos, Aniston wore a black bikini top with bright pink bottoms as she took a pedal kayak out on the water, while Cox opted for a gray swim top and black bikini bottoms, gearing up with flippers for some snorkeling.

Aniston’s boyfriend, Jim Curtis, rounded out the group, with Pascal spotted relaxing nearby throughout the outing. See their photos here.

A Getaway That Came at the Right Time for Courteney Cox

The trip landed just weeks after Cox and longtime partner Johnny McDaid reportedly ended their relationship after more than a decade together, making the time with her closest friend especially welcome.

Meanwhile, Aniston and Curtis continue going strong, months after she made their relationship Instagram official last fall.

Jennifer Aniston Celebrates Courteney Cox’s Directing Career

The yacht trip wasn’t the only recent moment showing off the pair’s closeness. Aniston recently gave Cox a public shoutout over her latest career move behind the camera, celebrating her work directing and producing “Evil Genius,” an upcoming crime thriller starring Cox’s former sister-in-law Patricia Arquette. The film, based on the Netflix docuseries of the same name, was just added to the Toronto International Film Festival lineup.

Resharing a post from Cox about the news, Aniston wrote on her Instagram Story on July 21, alongside red heart and clapping hand emojis, “My girl!”

Getty Courteney Cox (L) and Jennifer Aniston attend the American Film Institute’s 46th Life Achievement Award Gala Tribute to George Clooney at Dolby Theatre on June 7, 2018

“So proud of you!!” Aniston added in the comments of Cox’s post, which was captioned, “When you really believe in something… don’t ever give up. Dreams can come true.”

Friends Forever: A Friendship Built Over Decades

Aniston has long spoken openly about what Cox means to her.

At Cox’s 2023 Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony, she said, “To be friends with Courteney is to be family with Courteney.”

“She is responsible for all of that,” Aniston continued, speaking alongside “Friends” costar Lisa Kudrow. “From the beginning of when we met her, she was immediately inclusive, warm, loving, interested in everything about you.”

“We’re sisters from another mister,” she added, “and we love you.”

Their closeness extends into family territory too. Aniston serves as godmother to Cox and ex David Arquette‘s 22-year-old daughter, Coco.

“Coco calls me Nuna,” Aniston said in a 2010 interview with GMTV, as per E! News. “I see her almost every weekend and she’s really turning into such a lovely little girl. She’s sweet, funny and creative and we just sit there in awe of her.”

Aniston also opened up about the ritual that keeps their friendship strong. “We usually talk interior design,” she told People in 2025. “It kind of bores people to tears when we get into a room together. But it’s what we love.”