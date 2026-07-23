Jennifer Aniston & Reese Witherspoon Bid a Tearful Goodbye to Their Emmy-Winning Hit Series

Back in 2000, Reese Witherspoon stepped onto the set of “Friends” as a nervous 23-year-old, guest-starring as Rachel Green’s spoiled younger sister, Jill, for two unforgettable episodes.

She had no way of knowing that the woman playing her onscreen sister, Jennifer Aniston, would become one of the most important friendships and creative partnerships of her career.

Nearly two decades later, that bond brought them together again on “The Morning Show,” and now, after eight years and five seasons, the two are saying goodbye to the project that reunited them.

Apple TV announced in an official press release on Thursday, July 23, that Season 5 of the hit drama “The Morning Show” will premiere in 2027 and mark the series finale. Aniston and Witherspoon return as Alex Levy and Bradley Jackson, joined once again by Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Nicole Beharie and Jon Hamm, the ensemble that has anchored the show since it first premiered eight years ago.

Reese Witherspoon & Jennifer Aniston Share BTS & Bid Emotional Goodbye

Witherspoon shared a behind-the-scenes montage on Instagram Reels, reflecting on how the show began as “a story about ambition, truth, power” and adding that “journalism isn’t just about reporting a story, it’s about finding the humanity.”

She ended her caption with, “8 years. 5 seasons. So many memories. I can’t wait for you to see the final season of @themorningshow!”

Aniston posted her own set of behind-the-scenes photos, along with a video capturing Duplass embracing her and a visibly emotional Witherspoon nearby. “Laughing and crying,” she wrote. “Final season of @themorningshow incoming… MUCH more to come. @appletv.”

Jennifer Aniston Reflects on Show’s End

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Aniston, 57, who also serves as an executive producer on “The Morning Show,” said in a press release that she and the team knew from the start of production that Season 5 would be the show’s final chapter. “Going in knowing it would be our last, we were so fortunate to craft the conclusion with intentionality, and honor these characters the way they deserve,” she said.

She also credited Apple for supporting the show’s creative direction from the very beginning.

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“From the beginning, Apple has supported our vision for The Morning Show, and we feel so lucky to have had the opportunity to tell stories that reflect what’s happening in the world around us with a twist of dark humor,” she continued, adding that the cast, writers and crew have “become such a family” over the years.

Reese Witherspoon Calls the Role ‘The Honor of a Lifetime’

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Witherspoon, 50, also an executive producer, reflected on her nine years with the series in her own statement, describing the experience as “the honor of a lifetime.”

She emphasized that the show was always about more than a newsroom, calling it a story about “freedom of the press, and the journalists who protect the fourth estate, often at great cost. Telling that story has been the creative privilege of my career,” she said.

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She went on to thank the show’s writers, crew and cast for bringing “five seasons to life with a truth audiences believed every step of the way,” calling the experience “one I will always treasure.”

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The final season also welcomes several new faces to the newsroom. Jeff Daniels, Reneé Rapp, Jesse Williams, Sean Hayes and Lizzy Caplan have all been confirmed to join the cast, and Apple has teased that more casting announcements are still on the way, suggesting the show’s send-off will be as star-studded as its run.