GAF Announces New Series ‘Abilene,’ Rose Reid to Star Alongside Hallmark Alums Eric Close and Elizabeth Mitchell

Great American Family has been building up its slate of holiday movies and made-for-TV rom-coms.

Now, the channel is announcing a new series on the horizon, sharing the news on Thursday, July 23.

‘Abilene’

That series is“Abilene,” with Rose Reid (“Christmas On Every Page,” “Karen Kingsbury’s A Thousand Tomorrows”) tapped for the title role.

Nicknamed Abby, Abilene is described as “a young woman looking for a fresh start.”

An Ensemble Cast

Great American Family Elizabeth Mitchell and Riley Clemmons in “Abilene.”

In addition to Reid, the series’ ensemble cast will also include: Elizabeth Mitchell (“The Santa Clause” franchise, “Lost”) as Hannah; Eric Close (“Nashville,” “Angel Falls: A Novel Holiday”) as Ben; Jordan Belfi (“All American,” “Moonlight”) as Lashay; Andrew Ferguson (“Faith & Forgiveness: A Duck Dynasty Love Story”) as Matt; Michael Pavone (“The Mystery of Her”) as John; Johnathon Schaech (“Blue Ridge”) as Al; Kevin Quinn (“Bunk’d,” “A Week Away”) as Noah; Taylor Kalupa (“Christmas at The Starlight,” “Blue Ridge”) as Kayla; and singer/songwriter Riley Clemmons (“Broken Prayers,” “A Week Away”) as Sam.

“Abilene” focuses on the titular Abby Morgan, a young woman who’s seeking a chance to start over when she finds herself stranded in the quite, small and somewhat weathered town of Fair Haven, Ohio.

“What begins as a temporary stop becomes something more when Abby is offered work — and a place to stay — at a family-owned cider mill,” the synopsis explains.

“As Abby forms unexpected bonds with the Wagner family — each navigating their own lives — she is confronted by realities of her talent and past,” the synopsis continues. “Through music, hard work, and the quiet grace of a community that believes in second chances, Abby begins a journey worth exploring.”

‘Values That Matter’

According to Great American Media CEO and president Bill Abbott (who formerly held the top job at Hallmark Channel), the new series will be a touchstone for viewers.

“‘Abilene’ is reflective of the kind of story we tell at Great American Media,” said Abbott in a statement.

“It is beautifully made, emotionally resonant, and grounded in values that matter,” he continued. “We are proud to create an environment where exceptional talent can do meaningful work and where strong storytelling and purpose go hand in hand. As our originals slate continues to grow, our commitment remains simple: deliver high-quality stories that audiences can trust, enjoy, and remember.”

Celebrating Small-Town America

“‘Abilene’ was born out of a love for the people and places that make small-town America so special,” added series’ creator, Nicholas DiBella.

“It’s a world filled with music, orchards, front porches, family traditions, and the belief that hope can still change a life,” added DiBella. “We feel incredibly blessed to have found a partner in Great American Media, whose appreciation for uplifting storytelling aligns so beautifully with the spirit of ‘Abilene.'”

Blending Music and Romance

“Set against the backdrop of orchards, open skies, and a town that time nearly forgot, ‘Abilene’ blends heartfelt drama with music and romance, weaving together themes of forgiveness, identity, and belonging,” reads the official GAF logline.

“At its core is a simple but powerful question: Can you ever truly outrun your past — or does grace find you when you finally stop running?” the logline continues. “With a compelling ensemble of characters, a richly textured setting, and an amazing soundtrack of original music that echoes Abby’s inner journey, the series invites viewers into a world where even the most broken paths can lead somewhere beautiful.”

A Hallmark Pedigree

Two of the actors attached to “Abilene” share a connection to the Hallmark Channel.

Elizabeth Mitchell starred in the 2019 Hallmark holiday movie “The Christmas Club.” Starring opposite Cameron Mathison, she played a dance teacher who crosses paths with a busy business consultant (Mathison) when they both help an elderly woman find her lost Christmas savings

Her “Abilene” co-star Eric Close likewise has an association with Hallmark. He’s starred in Hallmark films including “To Have and To Holiday,” “Christmas in the Air” and “Angel Falls: A Novel Holiday.” In addition, he’s also directed several Hallmark Channel features.

When Will ‘Abilene’ Debut?

The world premiere of “Abilene” will stream on Great American Pure Flix, and air on Great American Family and GFAM+ in early 2027.