Drew Barrymore Shares Solution to Her ‘Design Nightmare’ After Showing Off Her ‘Quaint’ RV

Drew Barrymore often gives fans an honest look at her life, sharing things like makeup-free videos and opening up about what it’s like to be 50, not to mention giving fans a glimpse of what she looks like with gray hair.

On top of that, the star has just revealed the chic way she dealt with a problematic design issue that you might be dealing with in your own home.

Drew Addressed the Dreaded Cord Dilemma

“We work hard to carefully curate aesthetically pleasing furniture and décor for our homes, but in the age of technology, there’s often a necessary but unsightly addition that can derail your efforts: tangled wires,” People points out.

Barrymore also deals with this problem and “just highlighted the plight of cable management, dubbing it her biggest ‘design nightmare’ in a recent Instagram post,” People notes. Of course, “[r]idding your space of TVs, computers, and more corded technology is unrealistic,” which is why you’re surely interested in how the star handled the problem in her own space.

In Barrymore’s video, fans can see that she’s placed a stylish stand from her Beautiful home collection below her television — specifically, the Beautiful Mae TV Stand. She mentions her “favorite” aspect of the piece, saying, “The hidden cord management.”

Barrymore explained that this aspect of the item “was such an intentional part of the design” because she “can’t stand seeing cords” — and she’s definitely not alone.

In response to her video, one person left a comment on her post, writing, “I hate cords, major peeve!👏✨🙏🖖💪🏻✊”

“I can’t stand seeing cords,” came from another follower.

A third person wrote, “Yes hide the cords!!! I sooooo get that. They drive me crazy. My house is full of them 😂😂😂”

Drew Added Her Decorative Touch to Her Adorable RV

Barrymore, who recently sold her 280-year-old Westchester mansion for almost $5 million, also recently gave fans a look at the interior of another space she’s been working on.

“Hollywood starlet Drew Barrymore is going back to basics for her summer getaway this year—revealing that she is ready to take a warm-weather adventure in an RV, just weeks after she secured a buyer for her stunning countryside retreat in Westchester County, NY,” according to Realtor.com.

Taking to Instagram on June 23 to share a video of herself inside of the RV, Barrymore “proceeded to dance her way around the motor home,” and “showed off her playful side as she shimmied around her mobile living space, while giving fans a tour of its humble amenities—all while singer Enya’s ‘Caribbean Blue’ played in the background.”

“It seems the actress has been busy settling into the quaint space, with a new kettle from her own Beautiful by Drew homeware range seen sitting in a box on the countertop, while several dishes could be seen in the sink,” Realtor.com noted. “Another photo that she snapped while flashing a thumbs up in front of the counter showed that the same kettle had been unpacked and, interestingly, taped to the wall, in an apparent attempt to prevent it from shifting while the RV is on the move.”

Along with offering a peek at the sleeping area and bathroom, Barrymore added a caption to her post, writing, “Do I want to RV? Yes, yes I do. I’ll bring the string lights and tea!!”