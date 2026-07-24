Jasmine Roth Opens Up About Being a Working Mom While Filming New HGTV Show

Jasmine Roth is giving fans an honest look at what life has been like behind the scenes as she balances motherhood, pregnancy and a busy filming schedule.

The HGTV star shared a candid video on Instagram on Friday, July 24, documenting what she described as a “day in the life of a working mom” while filming her new series, “Roast My Rental.”

Roth Opens Up About Being a Working Mom

The post offered viewers a glimpse into the past several months, from demolition work on set to emotional FaceTime calls with her family.

She captioned the post, “Day in the life of a working mom filming a new show for @hgtv, and a little about what the past few months have looked like. Follow for more days like this…the good, the chaotic, and the real life. ‘Roast My Rental’ airs TOMORROW (Friday, 7/24) on @hgtv at 10pm ET. Can’t wait to watch with all of you.”

In the video, Roth reflected on everything that’s happened since production began.

“Let’s catch up because a lot has happened these past few months,” she said before sharing clips from renovation sites, travel days and moments spent connecting with her children from afar.

She also opened up about filming the new HGTV series while expecting her third child.

“I’m pregnant with my third daughter and these past four months, I’ve been filming a brand-new HGTV show with comedian Leslie Jones,” she said. “We’re flipping some of the worst short-term rentals in just 72 hours. Filming this is exactly as chaotic and hilarious as you’re imagining.”

One clip showed Roth tearing up old flooring during an early renovation.

“This was one of our first days filming the show at an old cabin that needed…” she said as the footage highlighted the demanding pace of production.

Roth Talks About Being Away From Her Family

The reality star explained that although she and her family relocated to Park City, Utah, a few years ago, filming took place in Southern California. That meant frequent travel and time away from home.

“My family and I moved to Park City, Utah a couple years ago and this show was filmed in Southern California which means there were a lot of plane flights, suitcases, and FaceTimes with the family during this job. Being a working mom isn’t easy and there are days I doubt my decision to be out of the house but seeing first hand the difference my work makes really brings it full circle.”

She concluded with a message that resonated with many parents juggling careers and family life.

“I’m on a mission to build my happiness one little moment at a time and I’m taking you with me on this journey. I believe we’re all in this together and I love sharing every single day.”

Fans quickly filled the comments with words of encouragement.

“So glad of the new opportunities coming your way,” one follower wrote.

Another added, “Love any show you do! I love how real you are! Can’t wait for the new show!”

Others expressed excitement for the series, with one fan writing, “Can’t wait to watch the show.”

Several also encouraged Roth to take care of herself during her pregnancy.

“Jasmine This is Coming From a Place Of Love From an Old Mom, PLEASE Take Care Of Yourself and Listen to your Body. Take Rests When You Need To and Eat Extra When You Need To,” one commenter shared.

Another fan wrote, “So far every show you’ve been in I’ve Loved continue to get work congrats on the third baby,” while another added, “I love your sharing and can’t wait to see you and Leslie.”