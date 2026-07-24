Brittany Cartwright Shows She’s ‘Thriving’ Both Personally & Professionally in New Instagram Update

Brittany Cartwright is staying away from all the latest drama surrounding her estranged husband, Jax Taylor, and his reported romance with her former publicist of over a decade, Lori Krebs. According to TMZ, the Bravo star fired Krebs shortly after photos showed her cuddling Taylor in a pool while vacationing in Mexico.

Cartwright shared on her “When Reality Hits” podcast on Friday, July 17, that she will address the shocking headlines when the time is right. In the meantime, she is giving fans a glimpse at her life today in a new Instagram post. Her simple caption said it all: “Thriving.”

Brittany Cartwright Is ‘Thriving’ Amid Jax Taylor Relationship News

Getty Brittany Cartwright attends the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 17, 2025 in Hollywood, California.

Brittany Cartwright is proving she is “thriving” amid reports that her estranged husband Jax Taylor is romancing her former publicist, Lori Krebs. In a new Instagram post, “The Valley” star gave fans a peek at what her life is like today amid all the headlines, making it clear that she focused on living her best life.

Cartwright’s first photo in her carousel showed her and co-star Lala Kent posing in an elevator in head-turning mini dresses. Cartwright wears a blush-pink dress with pearls, while Kent wears a silver metallic number.

In fact, the photo may be from a recent trip to Las Vegas. On the July 15 episode of Kent’s “Untraditionally Lala” podcast, the former “Vanderpump Rules” star not only shared that she was “absolutely disgusted” by the latest Taylor and Krebs romance news, but said she invited Cartwright to Sin City to get away from the noise.

The next three snapshots showed Cartwright with her and Taylor’s son, Cruz. The reality star is seen hanging out in her pool with Cruz, where she gives him a big kiss and shares moments of him having fun in a gym.

In her recent podcast episode where she was joined by co-star Zack Wickham, Cartwright explained that she plans to talk about Taylor’s romance “whenever I’m ready.” For now, Cruz is her No. 1 priority.

“As of right now, I am focusing on me and the most important thing in my life, which is my beautiful son,” she said. “And as of right now, I’m just trying to protect my son and my peace and very soon I will be telling [my story].”

Cartwright also shared three stunning selfies, including a before and after shot of getting her hair and makeup professionally done. In her last photo, she hinted that she was working on something big with signs that read “Talent Only” and was working with the women-owned marketing consultant company, Nucontext, which has partnered with several Bravo stars.

Cartwright Shows Off Her Incredible 20-Pound Weight Loss

In an Instagram post shared on July 20, Cartwright revealed that she had lost 20 pounds with the help of telehealth company Fridays, using GLP-1s.

“I finally got my sparkle back! I’m already down two dress sizes, and summer is just getting started!” She captioned her post.

According to Baylor Scott & White Health, while GLP-1 medication is primarily used to help people manage Type 2 diabetes, it has become “especially valuable for those who have struggled with obesity and haven’t seen results with diet and exercise alone.”

In the comment section of her post, fans also wondered about her mommy makeover, which occurred in October 2025. That month, Cartwright shared on her podcast all the procedures she had done, which included abdominal reconstruction, liposuction, a tummy tuck and a breast lift.

“For anyone wondering, I’ve lost 20 lbs since my mommy makeover that happened in October. I started with Fridays long after my surgery, so the weight loss happened afterward. Mommy makeover boosted my confidence and losing weight has made me feel amazing and so much more confident. They are 2 different things,” she shared.