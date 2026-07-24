Tristyn and Kamohai Kalama Share Funny Married Life Moment Fans Relate To

Tristyn and Kamohai Kalama are proving that even the happiest couples can have their everyday disagreements.

The HGTV couple recently shared a humorous glimpse into their relationship, and fans quickly related to their playful battle over one very common issue: the car temperature.

The Relatable Moment

The pair posted a video to Instagram on Thursday, July 23, showing a lighthearted moment between them while driving together. The clip featured the words, “POV: driving with your spouse.”

“Is it even true love if you agree on the AC car temperature?!” they captioned the post.

In the video, the couple jokingly went back and forth adjusting the amount of air in the vehicle, highlighting the familiar struggle many spouses know all too well — one person wanting it colder while the other wants it warmer.

Fans flooded the comments with their own stories about similar situations with their partners.

“My husband and I used to be like this—-and then menopause hit, lol. Now I freeze him out 🔥 🥶,” one person joked.

“When purchasing our new car, my husband asked the dealer if we would create a thunderstorm with our temperature differences,” another shared.

Someone else wrote, “OMG! This is so me and my husband. In fact I have a sweater on and a blanket and he drives with the window down and his head stuck out the window. That’s how we roll.”

Others admitted the struggle was familiar, with comments including, “Every. Single. Time. 😂” and “Same!!!! And hotel rooms too!!! Ugh.”

Another follower joked, “Pretty sure that’s grounds for divorce 😂,” while another revealed their solution: “Never agree on the temp so I put the heated seats on.”

One fan explained why dual climate control is a must, writing, “Lol same in our house! That is why I have to have a vehicle with dual climate control, so his side can be cold and I can have a little warmth!!”

The Two Have Been Married 10 Years

While Tristyn and Kamohai may not always agree on the perfect temperature setting, their relationship has remained strong for more than a decade.

The couple celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary in March, marking the milestone with heartfelt tributes to each other on social media.

Kamohai reflected on the life they have built together, writing, “And just like that in a blink of the eye we make 10 years married! Happy freaking anniversary to us my love. I cannot believe how fast time is flying by but today I intentionally look back at what we have created and know that I would not have been able to do it without you.”

He also praised Tristyn for supporting him through their journey together.

“Thank you for giving me these beautiful babies, pushing me outside my comfort zone, picking me up when I’m down, building these businesses with me, and most of all believing in the craziest vision for our lives when a lot did not,” he wrote.

Tristyn also celebrated their milestone, calling Kamohai her “best friend,” “soulmate” and “better half.”

“I fall in love with you over and over again,” she wrote. “You are who God made for me, my perfect match and my divine partner.”

The couple’s latest funny video shows that after 10 years together, they still know how to laugh through the little moments of married life.