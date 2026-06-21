HGTV’s Tristyn Kalama Honors Husband Kamohai Kalama With Sweet Father’s Day Post

Tristyn Kalama is celebrating the father of her children this Father’s Day.

The “Renovation Aloha” star shared a heartfelt tribute to husband Kamohai Kalama on the couple’s joint Instagram account on Sunday, June 21, honoring the role he plays in their family.

Tristyn Wrote a Heartfelt Message

Alongside a photo of Kamohai enjoying a day at the beach, Tristyn expressed her appreciation for his unwavering support and dedication as a husband and father.

“Happy Father’s Day to our guy! The kids and I are beyond blessed and grateful that God chose you to be our guy. The guy who cooks, cleans, makes us laugh, is there whenever he is needed, goes above and beyond, is thoughtful, the guy who leads with patience and so so much more. We love you more than words can express. Happy Father’s Day!!!” she wrote.

Fans quickly filled the comments section with messages of support and well wishes for the HGTV personality.

“Happy Father’s Day, Kamohai!! tell your dad and father-in-law I said happy Father’s Day to them too and your brother-in-law Travis is going to be a father so happy Father’s Day to all the men in the Kalama atmosphere!!” one follower commented.

Another added, “Happy Father’s Day to Kamohai, his dad and your dad God bless you all.”

“Kamohai sets the standard of what a good father truly is. HAPPY FATHER’S DAY BRO,” a third person wrote.

A separate commenter shared, “Hi Kamohai and Tristyn! I LOVE your show! Happy Father’s Day Kamohai, your Dad, your Father in law and your brother in law! All of you have the BEST day EVER!!!!!”

The Couple Recently Celebrated 10 Years of Marriage

Kamohai, a Hawaii native, stars alongside Tristyn on HGTV’s “Renovation Aloha.”

The series follows the couple as they revitalize rundown homes across Oʻahu while preserving local culture and creating opportunities for families to put down roots in the community.

Kamohai focuses on finding and acquiring properties with potential, while Tristyn oversees the renovation and design process.

Together, they transform neglected homes into updated spaces for new homeowners.

The couple, who share two children, Yasiel and Vale, frequently offer fans a glimpse into their family life through social media updates.

Earlier this year, Kamohai and Tristyn also marked a major relationship milestone: their 10th wedding anniversary.

“And just like that in a blink of the eye we make 10 years married! Happy freaking anniversary to us my love,” Kamohai wrote in part in a social media post celebrating the occasion.

Tristyn reflected on their decade together with a message of her own, writing, “One decade down… and here’s to the rest of our lifetime creating experiences together! You are my best friend, my soulmate, and my better half.”

The two clearly have a strong marriage, as Kamohai shared an image of the two from June and wrote, “Grateful for my best friend.”

The pair have built both a family and a business together, and judging by Tristyn’s latest tribute, their partnership remains at the center of everything they do.