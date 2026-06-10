‘Renovation Aloha’ Stars Left Devastated After Flood Destroys Home Project

Kamohai and Tristyn Kalama are no strangers to unexpected renovation challenges, but an upcoming episode of “Renovation Aloha” shows the HGTV stars dealing with a crisis unlike anything they’ve encountered before.

On Tuesday, June 9, HGTV released a teaser for a new episode of the Hawaii-based renovation series titled “Flooded With Problems.”

The Episode Deals With the Flooded Project

The preview reveals the couple grappling with severe flooding after purchasing a property that turns out to be located in a flood zone.

According to HGTV’s episode description, the trouble begins when a rival investor cautions the Kalamas against purchasing a questionable property in Manoa.

Despite the warning, the couple moves forward with the purchase, only to discover the home sits dangerously close to a stream.

The trailer opens with dramatic footage of a powerful storm sweeping across the island. As the rain continues to pour, Tristyn, 36, becomes visibly emotional.

“I need this rain to stop. This sucks,” she says through tears.

The situation quickly escalates when the couple receives a call about the condition of the property.

“I didn’t realize you’re right next to the stream,” a man tells them while showing the extensive flood damage.

The footage reveals muddy water throughout the home, with rugs and flooring covered in thick layers of dirt.

In another area of the house, furniture is partially submerged as floodwaters continue to rise.

“The lowest room, it’s already floating. It’s floating six to eight inches now,” the man explains. The scale of the disaster leaves Tristyn stunned.

“This is crazy,” she says. “You know that like 100-year flood?”

“It happened,” Kamohai, 44, responds.

The renovation expert later reflects on the unprecedented setback. “I’ve never had a reno flood, like, all of that is ruined,” Tristyn says.

Additional footage shows the couple arriving at the property and witnessing the destruction firsthand.

Determined to assess the damage, Tristyn carefully makes her way through the flooded property before entering the home.

Once inside, both she and Kamohai react with a stream of expletives as they take in the devastating scene.

The episode also highlights the extensive cleanup effort required to salvage the renovation project.

Crew members are seen using buckets and pumps to remove standing water from the home.

In one scene, Kamohai pushes a large plow-like tool through the garage to move floodwater and debris.

Elsewhere, workers haul mud-soaked furniture out of the residence.

“All of them get tossed,” Kamohai says as damaged items are removed.

Fans Took to Social Media to Support the Couple

Fans quickly responded to the preview on social media, expressing sympathy for the couple and the challenges they now face.

“Oh wow so sorry,” one viewer commented.

Another wrote, “It was not just a storm. It was a terrible typhoon that should’ve been categorized as such. It was awful.”

Others shared their concern after seeing Tristyn’s emotional reaction.

“I’m so sorry you guys. Breaks my heart,” one fan wrote.

Another added, “Oh, Trystan, it makes my heart hurt for you when I see you cry! I’m sorry that happened to you guys! Praying it all works out for you all! Sending hugs!”

While the Kalamas have overcome countless renovation obstacles over the years, this latest disaster appears poised to test them like never before.