‘Big Brother 27’ Alum Morgan Pope Predicts Major Shakeups After Rome’s Eviction

As the dust settled following Rome’s eviction on “Big Brother 28,” former houseguest Morgan Pope believes the game is entering one of its most unpredictable stages yet.

Appearing on Rob Has a Podcast’s post-eviction recap, the “Big Brother 27” alum broke down the strategic mistakes that ended Rome’s game while also identifying the players she expects to benefit most from his departure. Rather than focusing solely on the week’s eviction, Pope suggested the house is approaching a turning point where shifting alliances and individual relationships could reshape the season.

Although Pope acknowledged Rome became one of the season’s biggest personalities, she believes several avoidable strategic decisions ultimately caught up with him.

She explained that Rome built meaningful relationships early in the game but lost momentum after becoming too aggressive with his strategy. In particular, she questioned his decision to approach Head of Household Rick Devens with a list of players he wanted protected instead of working collaboratively to build trust.

Pope also gave Rome credit for continuing to campaign despite facing long odds, noting that he never stopped trying to improve his position in the game. Even so, she felt his social approach became too visible, making him an easier target once the house began comparing notes.

Jason’s Competition Wins Could Change the Season

While Rome’s departure dominated eviction night, Pope believes Jason may become one of the most important players to watch moving forward.

She praised Jason’s performance in the Blockbuster competition, saying she expected him to win because he has consistently proven himself in challenges. Pope suggested his ability to perform under pressure could make him an attractive ally for players looking for protection while also making him a significant long-term threat.

At the same time, she encouraged Jason to clean up the social side of his game, arguing that his willingness to openly discuss strategic moves has unnecessarily exposed him. If he can pair his competition success with a more disciplined social game, Pope believes his position could improve dramatically in the coming weeks.

Morgan Thinks Lyric Is Ready for Her Breakout

The player Pope appears most excited to watch, however, is Lyric.

“I’m excited to see a Romeless Lyric,” Pope said, explaining that Rome’s departure gives her an opportunity to fully establish her own identity in the game.

According to Pope, Lyric quietly laid important groundwork throughout the week by building relationships, making strategic conversations and ultimately showing she is willing to make difficult decisions for her own game. She pointed to Lyric voting against Rome as evidence that she intends to prioritize her long-term position over personal relationships.

Pope believes that independence could allow Lyric to strengthen existing alliances while developing new ones without carrying the target that came with her close connection to Rome.

With alliances beginning to shift and trust becoming increasingly difficult to maintain, Pope suggested the biggest storyline may no longer be Rome’s eviction itself. Instead, she believes the coming weeks will reveal which remaining houseguests can capitalize on the opening his departure created and emerge as the season’s next major power players.