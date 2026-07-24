‘Ransom Canyon’ Season 2 Cast Brings Major New Stars as Familiar Faces Return to Texas

“Ransom Canyon” is back on Netflix for season 2 with returning favorites, several new cast members, and plenty of fresh drama. Minka Kelly and Josh Duhamel lead the season 2 cast, as new arrivals shake up relationships, family rivalries, and the future of the Texas town.

Among the biggest additions are Academy Award-nominated actress Patricia Clarkson, actor Steve Howey, Ben Robson, Heidi Grace Engerman, and country music stars Thomas Rhett and Jordan Davis, who appear as themselves.

‘Ransom Canyon’ Season 2 Brings Back Staten and Quinn’s Complicated Romance

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Season 2 picks up six months after Quinn O’Grady leaves Ransom Canyon for New York City. When she returns home, Staten Kirkland hopes to repair their relationship after their emotional separation at the end of season 1.

Series creator April Blair told Netflix’s Tudum that the show’s central themes continue to drive every storyline.

“We had these three tenets of ‘Ransom Canyon’s’ first season: land, love, and legacy,” Blair said. “All of our stories come from those three questions: Who do you love? What does this land — this home — mean to you?”

Kelly said the time apart changes Quinn and Staten’s relationship.

“We had to grow up a bit and live separate lives,” she explained.

Their reunion becomes even more complicated when Oliver, played by Ben Robson, follows Quinn back to Texas after developing feelings for her.

“Sometimes it’s hard to explain when there’s just a cosmic, lifelong connection,” Kelly said of Quinn’s feelings for Staten.

Meanwhile, Staten also finds himself battling his father, Sam Kirkland, over the future of the Double K Ranch.

“His dad never really took an interest in the ranch. Staten learned everything about the ranch from his grandfather,” Duhamel told Tudum. “Sam’s making some dumb decisions.”

Patricia Clarkson Leads Several New Faces Joining ‘Ransom Canyon’

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One of the season’s biggest additions is Patricia Clarkson, who plays Quinn’s estranged mother, Claire.

Claire unexpectedly returns to reconnect with Quinn and her sister Angie, but she also arrives with another objective: selling the family home.

Kelly praised working alongside Clarkson during production.

“Working with Patricia was a dream. She’s the warmest, most tender, most generous and loving woman. Every day that was a Patty day was very exciting,” Kelly said.

She added, “You want Claire to learn and grow from her mistakes, and you also love her for her mistakes or her flaws — we don’t always get the mother we want.”

Robson also joins the cast as Oliver, a mysterious newcomer who quickly becomes Quinn’s newest romantic interest after asking her to marry him. The season 2 trailer shows Oliver introducing himself to Staten, leading to immediate tension between the two men.

“I’ve heard so much about you,” Oliver tells Staten in the preview.

“I’ve never heard anything about you,” Staten responds.

Steve Howey, Heidi Grace Engerman and Country Music Stars Join the Cast

Steve Howey joins season 2 as Levi, Staten’s half-brother. According to Variety, Levi is described as “a mountain man of sorts who lives off the land.”

Duhamel revealed he personally encouraged Howey to join the series.

“I’ve known that dude since the early 2000s,” Duhamel told Tudum. “I actually recommended him for the part. He came in and did an amazing job.”

Heidi Grace Engerman also joins as Sidney, the estranged wife of Yancy Grey.

Blair told Deadline that Sidney’s arrival uncovers more of Yancy’s past.

“She comes to town and causes a whole lot of trouble, a lot of fun trouble,” Blair said.

“There’s a lot of surprises for Yancy this season that are going to be super fun and a lot of stakes to his wife showing up. Can he get rid of her? Does he want to get rid of her? Why does he need to get rid of her? And it picks at his history a little too.”

Blair added that viewers will finally learn more about Yancy’s criminal history.

“We always alluded to Yancy having this grifter criminal past, and now the context of that starts to come into focus with the wife’s arrival.”

Season 2 also features appearances from country music stars Thomas Rhett and Jordan Davis, who play themselves.

“Ransom Canyon” season 2 is now streaming on Netflix.