Coming Up: What’s New On Netflix For the Rest of July

For those seeking some TV viewing options over the next few weeks, Netflix has got you covered.

From a new series to a returning favorite to a raucous action-comedy feature starring one of Hollywood’s biggest comedy stars, check out what’s new on Netflix over the remainder of July.

‘Ransom Canyon’ Season 2

Fans who fell in love with this romantic drama are anticipating Season 2 of “Ransom Canyon.” Viewers will return the titular small tow in Texas that concert pianist Quinn O’Grady (Minka Kelly) and Double K Ranch owner Staten Kirkland (Josh Duhamel) have been fighting to keep alive — while the simmering attraction between them becomes impossible to ignore.

In the new season, six months have passed. Quinn is now back in Ransom Canyon after returning to New York City. “He missed her. Staten has been masking that with his behavior. So when he finds out Quinn is back, Staten realizes that he’s made some mistakes, and he wants to make it right,” Duhamel told Tudum.

Premiere: July 23

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72 Hours

Kevin Hart stars in this new Netflix action-comedy that partners him with “Saturday Night Live” breakout star Marcello Hernández.

“The film follows a 40-year-old executive (Hart) who hopes to save his flailing career by joining a group of twentysomethings on a wild three-day bachelor party, after he’s inadvertently added to their group text,” reads the synopsis.

“Kevin [and] the crew — Marcello [Hernández], Mason [Gooding], Ben [Marshall], and Kam [Patterson]— are a dynamic team that you just cannot miss,” the film’s director, Tim Story, told Tudum.

Premiere: July 24

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Ghost Town

Ricky Gervais made his big-screen starring debut in this 2008 comedy that’s just arriving on Netflix.

“A spirited romantic comedy, ‘Ghost Town’ is the story of Bertram Pincus (Gervais), a cranky Manhattan dentist who develops the unwelcome ability to see dead people. Really annoying dead people,” notes the official synopsis.

“But, when a smooth-talking ghost (Greg Kinnear) traps Bertram into a romantic scheme involving his widow Gwen (Tea Leoni), they are entangled in a hilarious predicament between the now and the hereafter!” the synopsis concludes.

Premiere: July 24

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The Bombing of Pan Am 103

This limited series is based on a true story. On Dec. 21, 1988, Pan Am Flight 103 exploded while flying over the small Scottish town of Lockerbie, with 270 lives lost. “What followed was the largest murder investigation in the history of Scottish policing, into the deadliest act of terrorism on British soil. Based on the testimony of those who were there, this is the true story of the collaboration between Scottish police and US law enforcement — and the families’ quest for justice,” declares the synopsis.

“The bombing of Flight 103 over Lockerbie, Scotland, connected residents of the small town with people around the world who lost loved ones in the disaster, forming a new community out of shattered lives. The six-part series examines those lives, exploring the fallout of the explosion and the careful investigation into the perpetrators … this is the story of the deadliest act of terrorism in the history of Great Britain — and the largest murder investigation in the history of Scottish policing,” the synopsis concludes.

Premiere: July 30

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